By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 9 World stocks marched higher
again on Thursday, drawing support from European auto sales and
German trade data, while expectations that the first U.S.
interest rate increase will come in the latter part of the year
continue to grow.
Investors also breathed a sigh of relief as Greece confirmed
it will pay a 450 million-euro loan tranche to the International
Monetary Fund on Thursday, meeting a deadline and taking the
immediate heat off the cash-strapped country.
In early trading, Europe's EuroFirst 300 index of leading
shares was up 0.5 percent at a seven-year high of 1,619 points
, putting the index on track for its ninth weekly gain
in the last 10.
Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX were
also both 0.5 percent higher at 6,972 points and 12,094 points,
respectively.
"The fundamental upward trend in German industry is intact,
despite some monthly volatility," said Andreas Rees, chief
German economist at UniCredit.
German industrial production rose, while imports and exports
both grew faster than expected in February, data on Thursday
showed. Auto industry figures published late on Wednesday,
meanwhile, showed that the auto sector's recovery is broadening
to France, Spain, Italy and Portugal.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 0.7 percent to its
highest since mid-September. That marks nine straight winning
sessions, its best run since September 2013.
Japanese stocks rose 0.75 percent to a 15-year high, while
Hong Kong powered up 2.7 percent to a seven-year peak.
Hong Kong is up nearly 7 percent so far this week, by far its
best week since December 2011.
Futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street, however,
with investors concerned that the recent strength of the U.S.
dollar will have a detrimental effect on the first-quarter
earnings season, which got underway on Wednesday.
UK ELECTION JITTERS SOAR
Currency traders focused on the "hawkish" side of the
Federal Reserve's last policy meeting minutes, which suggested a
June rate hike is still on the table. The dollar index
was up 0.5 percent, its fourth consecutive daily rise and its
longest winning streak in three months.
Fed officials acknowledged risks from overseas and a weak
start to the year at their March meeting. But they remained
confident enough in the strength of the recovery to continue
laying the groundwork for an interest rate hike later this year,
according to minutes from the meeting released on Wednesday.
The euro fell further from around $1.10, down a third of a
percent on the day to $1.0740. Sterling shed 0.5 percent
to $1.4785.
Volatility in sterling options markets rose to levels not
seen for years, as investors sought protection against swings in
the currency as Britain's May 7 general election approaches.
One-month euro/sterling implied volatility surged to its
highest in six years, and sterling/dollar volatility to its
highest since September 2011.
Opinion polls show the ruling Conservatives and the
opposition Labour neck-and-neck, making a hung parliament and a
lengthy period of uncertainty likely.
In bonds, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed at 1.90 percent. Greek yields fell as Athens
confirmed it will meet its IMF repayment deadline and investors
turned their attention to sale of long-term Spanish debt later
in the day.
"The news on Greece is helping push European markets higher,
although it doesn't mean at all that a long-term solution has
been reached," said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at
IG France.
Crude oil took back some lost ground following a plunge
overnight triggered by a rise in U.S. stocks and news of record
Saudi oil production.
U.S. crude was up 1.8 percent at $51.34 a barrel
after shedding nearly 7 percent on Wednesday. Brent rose
about 2 percent to $56.67.
