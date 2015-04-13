* China trade data shock hits Australian dollar
* Asia shares shrug off surprise fall in China exports
* European share rally pauses, miners suffer
* Dollar rises broadly on rate hike expectations
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, April 13 A shock fall in Chinese exports
hammered the Australian and New Zealand dollars on Monday, and
hit European mining companies exposed to the world's
second-largest economy.
The U.S. dollar gained across the board on expectations of
higher interest rates, pushing the euro down to a four-week low
and weighing on gold.
Wall Street looked set to open lower, according to stock
index futures. Asian shares, by contrast, rose on
expectations of fresh stimulus for the Chinese economy.
Chinese shares hit seven-year highs even after data showed
exports fell 15 percent year on year in March while imports
contracted at their fastest rate since May 2009. Economists had
forecast a 12 percent increase in exports.
"The export-based economy is in a process of structural
changes and most of the efforts are focused on consumption, and
given that the numbers released today are appalling, you want to
ask if the global growth slowdown is casting its shadow," said
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade in Dublin.
The Australian dollar fell nearly 1.5 percent after the data
from China, the main market for its exports of natural
resources.
The Aussie was last down 1.3 percent at $0.7567, its
weakest since April 2. The China-exposed New Zealand dollar
fell 1.4 percent to $0.7574.
The Chinese data also weighed on sentiment in Europe.
Britain's FTSE 100 index slipped from record highs as
heavyweight miners, including BHP Billiton, Anglo
American and Rio Tinto, fell.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index .FTEU3>, which
touched its highest level since 2000 on Friday, was up less than
0.1 percent by midday.
In Asia, MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 0.6 percent, heading back towards its
highest since September, reached last week.
China's CSI300 index closed 1.8 percent higher
while the Shanghai Composite rose 2.2 percent.
"We continue to expect more monetary easing for a variety of
reasons, and the trade data offers further support for this,"
Oliver Barron, analyst at China-focused investment bank NSBO
said in a note to clients.
Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index ended flat in choppy trade
as investors took profit on gains in major stocks such as Toyota
Motor Corp after the index hit 20,000 last week.
EURO DOWN
The euro was down 0.7 percent at $1.0530, a four-week
low. Data on Friday from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed speculative investors' short euro positions,
or bets the single currency will weaken, were only slightly
below the previous week's record high.
The European Central Bank is one month into a 19-month
asset-purchase programme, helping weaken the euro, while the
Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates this year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent. The dollar was
up 0.4 percent against the yen at 120.63 yen.
"It's more a question of dollar strength today than anything
else," said Keng Goh, a currency strategist at RBC Capital
Markets in London.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters that
as the U.S. job market improves, the risk of an unexpected
setback derailing the recovery once the Fed raises rates is
receding.
Sterling hit a fresh five-year low, under pressure
from Friday's weaker-than-expected UK industrial output data and
concerns about political uncertainty after next month's British
general election.
In fixed income markets, Italian yields edged up after the
sovereign sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds, kicking off the
busiest week of euro zone debt sales in almost a year. Italy's
10-year yields rose 1.5 basis points to 1.24
percent, but were still close to a record low of 1.03 percent.
The ECB programme has pushed euro zone government bond
yields lower, with German 10-year yields hitting a
record low of 0.14 percent last week. Germany will sell 10-year
bonds on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices rose as traders bet a slowdown in U.S.
drilling would contribute to higher prices. Brent crude
were last up 49 cents at $58.36 a barrel.
The stronger dollar and prospects of higher U.S. interest
rates helped push gold lower for the fourth session in
five. It last traded at $1,199.42 an ounce, down 0.8 percent.
(Additonal reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Blaise Robinson
in Paris and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine
Evans)