* Stocks touch 14-year high, then edge lower
* Yen gains, hits highest against euro since mid-2013
* U.S. retail sales in focus
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 14 European share markets touched
a 14-year high on Tuesday, supported by takeover talks between
telecoms equipment firms Nokia and Alcatel Lucent, while a
shifting global monetary policy outlook weighed on the euro.
Five weeks into the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
bond-buying scheme, European share indices are at 14-year highs
and the euro is struggling against the dollar and other major
currencies.
The single currency hit a two-year low against the yen on
Tuesday, after a senior Japanese official indicated the yen
might have fallen too far.
The talks between Finland's Nokia and its French
rival Alcatel, which could create a group worth over
40 billion euros ($42 billion), came as a surprise to markets,
as reports had suggested Nokia might be interested in Alcatel's
mobile networks arm rather than the entire firm.
"Buying...their wireless business would have been very
suitable," said Mikko Ervasti, an analyst at Evli Bank, who
rates Nokia a sell. "It now appears it's about the whole company
and also includes units that are of non-core nature so that is
slightly concerning."
By 0934 Alcatel-Lucent was up 9.7 percent while Nokia was
down 6.3 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,643.02, having earlier
touched its highest since November 2000.
That followed a 3.7 percent jump last week, helped by
further declines in an already weak euro that is seen supporting
an economic recovery and boosting corporate profits.
The euro fell to as low as 126.08 yen after the
comments from Koichi Hamada, an economic advisor to Japanese PM
Shinzo Abe. That was its weakest since June 2013.
"Hamada's comments lead to speculation that the Japanese
government is uncomfortable with rapid yen weakness," said
Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "In the short term,
it may slow down the yen's weakness against the dollar, but
against the euro, we expect it to strengthen."
Against the dollar, the euro was 0.2 percent lower at
$1.0546.
Greek shares reopened after a four-day holiday weekend,
trading 1 percent lower. Athens on Monday denied a report
it was preparing for a debt default if it did not reach a deal
with its creditors by the end of the month and said negotiations
were proceeding "swiftly" towards a solution.
U.S. RETAIL SALES
The main data focus was U.S. retail sales data due at 1230
GMT, watched by investors for evidence that spending is picking
up after a sluggish start to the year.
An upbeat result would add to the case for rate hikes from
the Federal Reserve later this year, and would support the
dollar.
The greenback is back near a 12-year high against a basket
of major currencies, having recovered after losing as
much as 4 percent in the aftermath of a much weaker-than-
expected jobs report at the start of the month.
Earlier in Asia, Chinese shares had struggled to build on
seven-year peaks a day before the country updates on economic
growth, while much of the rest of Asia took a breather after
recent hefty gains.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.3 percent to 512, shying away from
September's top of 516. A break there would take it to ground
last trod in early 2008.
In commodities, crude prices rose on expectations U.S. shale
oil output will record its first monthly decline in over four
years, but analysts warned that the broader market remained
oversupplied as China's exports rose.
($1 = 0.9480 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Francesco Canepa in
London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; editing by John Stonestreet)