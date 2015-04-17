* Global equities turn negative
* Traders cite China clampdown fears, Bloomberg outage
* U.S. rate hike appears further away after data run
* German 10-year yields hit new all-time low
* Weaker dollar helps emerging mkt shares
(Adds China, Bloomberg, eurozone data)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, April 17 Global equities lost ground on
Friday as traders grappled with an outage of Bloomberg financial
terminals and fears of a regulatory clampdown on trading in
China.
Worries that Greece may run out of money as debt repayments
loom also spread through credit markets, with peripheral
eurozone government debt rising while core German bund yields
hit a new record low.
Top European shares were down more than 1 percent,
U.S. equity futures fell 0.7 percent and China H-Share
index futures were down more than 5 percent at 1107
GMT, with traders saying the market sell-off was worsened by the
expiry of futures and options on European indexes.
Traders said markets were spooked by reports of a crackdown
in China on over-the-counter margin trading and regulatory
allowances for fund managers to lend shares for short-selling,
saying this would be negative for the flow of recent money that
has poured into Chinese exchanges.
"The securities regulator is encouraging short-selling to
institutional investors, and they are going to stop margin
trading on OTC," Ioan Smith, managing director of KCG Europe,
said.
"Traders had to catch up with that news after the Bloomberg
terminals came back online, and that's when we saw the falls in
Europe."
However, the MSCI All-Countries index is
still set for a 0.4 percent gain for the week, on track for its
third consecutive weekly gain, as cheap central bank cash buoys
markets.
A U.S. interest rate hike in the near term is now seen as
less likely after a recent run of lackluster U.S. economic data
that sent the dollar down for a fourth straight day on Friday to
near a one-week low.
At the same time, lingering worries about upcoming corporate
earnings reports in the United States have been offset by
corporate share buybacks, according to analysts and investors.
"The equity market does appear to have looked through the
weakness in economic data and earnings with extraordinary
aplomb," said Sean Darby, global equity strategist at Jefferies,
in a note to clients.
"(U.S.) share buybacks have become a much more important
driver for stock prices in the short-run as earnings-per-share
growth wanes."
General Electric posted a first-quarter net loss of
$13.6 billion, weighed down by about $16 billion in charges tied
to its exit of GE Capital assets. Excluding special items, GE
posted earnings of 31 cents per share, topping by 1 cent the
average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
U.S. consumer inflation data is also due, and may reinforce
the view that a near-term rise in rates is less likely.
German 10-year yields hit a new all-time low of 0.05
percent, creeping closer to zero, as Greece sounded a mix of
defiance and willingness to compromise with its international
creditors on reforms required to unlock more loans. Spanish,
Italian and Portuguese yields rose.
Emerging market stocks hit a new seven-month high and headed
for their third consecutive weekly gain, helped by expectations
that a U.S. rate hike was further away than once thought.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart, a
voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee this year,
said the recent "murky" run of U.S. data has him leaning against
a June interest rate hike. Lockhart quickly added he was
confident the economy would remain on track.
Comments from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren also struck dovish tones.
The rate-rise uncertainty left gold prices facing their
second straight weekly drop, while London tin capitulated to
more than five-year lows as growing supply from Myanmar and
torpid demand punished prices.
Brent crude oil prices fell on Friday, ending a run of
rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output
surged in March, adding to a global glut.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Alistair
Smout, Francesco Canepa, Jemima Kelly, John Geddie and
Christopher Vellacott; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Keith Weir)