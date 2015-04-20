* European shares rise on telecoms sector bid
* Wall St expected to open higher
* Euro down on Greece worries
* Asia shares fall as China stimulus fails to lift mood
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, April 20 European stocks rose on Monday,
shrugging off falls in Asia after gains driven by Chinese
stimulus measures faded, while the euro fell against the dollar
on worries Greece may default.
Wall Street shares, which fell steeply on Friday, looked set
to open higher, according to index futures .
A hefty cut on Sunday in the amount of cash Chinese banks
must keep in reserves initially lifted shares in China and Japan
but both gave up the gains to end lower as investors focused on
new Chinese stock trading regulations unveiled last week.
Oil prices, boosted by the Chinese stimulus, turned lower by
midday in Europe after Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi
said Saudi production would stay near record highs in April.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index was
up 0.8 percent at 1,620 points, boosted by a 1.3 billion euro
bid by Telenet for Dutch KPN's mobile
telephony unit in Belgium. A fillip for mining
stocks from the Chinese measures also helped.
Telenet, a subsidiary of cable company Liberty Global,
rose 6.67 percent while KPN gained 2.3 percent.
"It seems pretty good for both," said Michael Bishop, an
analyst at RBC Capital Markets. "A slightly higher price for KPN
than had been speculated and slightly better synergies compared
to market expectations for Telenet."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.2 percent while Tokyo's Nikkei
lost 0.1 percent.
Chinese shares erased gains as fears of a regulatory
crackdown offset the central bank measures. The
CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in
Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.6 percent.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.0737 after IMF and
G20 meetings in Washington generated no progress in Greece's
prospects of doing a deal on financial aid that would keep it
afloat and in the single currency.
The dollar was up 0.5 percent against a basket of other
major currencies.
"We see the dollar moving towards parity with the euro in
the third quarter, but if something happens around Greece, it
may come sooner," said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London.
Earlier the Chinese reserve requirement ratio cut lifted the
Australian and New Zealand dollars. China is the main export
market for both Australia and New Zealand.
GREECE
Worries over Greece kept German government bond yields under
pressure. Ten-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, edged lower to 0.08 percent, having fallen
as low as 0.05 percent on Friday.
Many in the market expect German 10-year yields to fall
below zero.
"The momentum of the decline in yields in the last week
points technically and psychologically to an impending attack on
the zero percent level by the 10-year Bund yield," said Norbert
Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayersiche Landesbank.
Brent crude gave up China-inspired gains and dropped
nearly 2 percent to just above $62 a barrel, having hit a
four-month high of $64.95 last week. It last traded at $62.21 a
barrel.
Gold dipped below $1,200 an ounce as the dollar
steadied.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa and Patrick Graham in
London and Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; editing by John
Stonestreet/Crispian Balmer)