* World stocks edge higher, Wall Street seen up
* Greece default worries keep investors on edge, cap euro
* Aussie falls on technicals, RBA minutes
* Dollar rises for third straight day
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 21 World stocks climbed back
towards all-time highs on Tuesday as upbeat European earnings
helped offset a mixed German business confidence survey and
rising worries about a possible Greek default on its bailout
loans.
European trading was strong with the pan-regional
FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.65 percent and Wall Street
expected to open higher, after a 1.4 percent jump by the Nikkei
and 2 to 2.5 percent rises in China's main markets had lifted
Asia overnight.
Publicis, Sky, ARM Holdings were
all up more than 4 percent after reporting results, with the
overall picture of a weaker euro and improving economic
conditions - driven by the European Central Bank's (ECB)
bond-buying programme - drawing investment flows into equity
markets.
Germany's closely-watched ZEW business confidence indicator
dented the gains slightly as 'sentiment' saw its first dip in
six months, though a bumper 'current conditions' reading helped
cushion the disappointment..
"In macro terms at least, the worst of the crisis looks like
it is over for the euro zone and certainly my own 'misery
indices' are looking less bad," said Neil Williams, chief
economist at fund manager Hermes in London.
Greece remained on investors' radar with media reports that
the ECB was considering upping the haircuts it applies to Greek
assets used as collateral for its cheap funding.
Even after several rounds of negotiations, hopes are slim
that Athens will be able to convince euro zone finance ministers
to continue their financial support at the latest in a series of
meetings on Friday.
It could mean the country running out of cash by the end of
the month. On Monday, the government ordered state entities to
park spare cash at the central bank in a bid to pay civil
service salaries and IMF loan repayments due in early May.
The euro was hovering at $1.0682 by 1200 GMT, well
off Friday's peak of $1.0849, while Greece's 2-year bond yields
were closing in on 30 percent and benchmark 10-year
yields rose to 13.58 percent.
An unprecedented debt default in the currency bloc could
open the way for Greece to exit the euro, though ECB Vice
President Vitor Constancio said on Monday that a country that
defaults would not have to ditch the currency.
Nevertheless investors would rather not have to deal with
the uncertainty it would create. "The full extent of a Greek
exit (from the euro) is not being priced in," said Grant
Peterkin, manager of absolute return bond fund at Lombard Odier.
ONE LOSER
U.S markets were focused largely on first quarter earnings.
IBM shares were up 0.7 percent in premarket trading after its
earnings exceeded low expectations, while chemical conglomerate
DuPont fell 1.6 percent after it said the stronger dollar
would eat into profits.
Underscoring the point, the dollar pushed up for a
third straight day, trading at 98.385 against a currency basket.
It is now roughly 23 percent higher than it was a year ago.
Moving in the opposite direction, the Australian dollar
tumbled to $0.7685 from $0.7723 after the minutes of
the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) April meeting showed rate
cuts were on the table at the bank.
"The rest of the world is in competitive devaluation mode.
So there is only going to be one loser, well it's the winner
really I suppose, the dollar," said Lombard Odier's Peterkin.
Oil and gold prices also fell back as the dollar
strengthened. Brent dipped to $62.90 per barrel and U.S.
crude eased to $55.94, not far from last week's
four-month high of $57.42. Copper sagged as well.
Emerging markets continued to be stretched by the diverging
moves of the world's top two currencies. Asian, African and
Latin American currencies have been forced down by the dollar
but eastern Europe in contrast is struggling with the euro's
weakness.
Poland's zloty touched a 3-1/2 year high on Tuesday.
Russia's rouble continued to fall after a move on Monday
to curb its recent rise, while the forint dipped 0.2
percent after Hungary cut interest rates again.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and John Stonestreet)