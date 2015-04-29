* Europe shares dip on earnings, follow Asia down
* Dollar weak before Fed decision, U.S. GDP data
* Bond markets await new supply
* Oil prices dip, Saudi king replaces heir
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, April 29 Stocks fell in Europe on
Wednesday, following Asian stocks lower, while the dollar held
near two-month lows before a Federal Reserve policy statement
expected to show the U.S. central bank in no hurry to raise
interest rates.
The Fed wraps up its two-day meeting with the U.S. economy
in something of a soft patch - data due later on Wednesday is
expected to show growth slowed sharply in the first quarter -
that has weighed on the dollar and, in the view of many
analysts, pushed back the first U.S. rate rise since 2006.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent to its lowest
since March 5, despite a rise in U.S. Treasury yields that took
the 10-year yield over 2 percent for the first time
in a month.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.0994, having hit a
three-week high on Tuesday and come within a whisker of $1.10.
The yen was down 0.1 percent at 118.90.
European shares gave up early gains to trade slightly lower
on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of mixed corporate
results from bank BBVA and UK retailer Next,
among others. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.1 percent.
"If corporate results are good you can continue to see
positive openings and some stocks will perform very well but the
move yesterday suggests people are taking risk off the table and
that can continue at least this week," Mike Reuter, a broker at
Tradition said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
retreated 1 percent having touched their highest
since early 2008 at one point.
Chinese shares rose, however, with gains in resources stocks
and start-ups offseting losses in banks. The CSI300
index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen
rose 0.7 percent.
Trade in Asia was thinner than usual with Japanese markets
closed for a holiday.
On Wall Street, the Dow had ended Tuesday with gains
of 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.28 percent and
the Nasdaq dipped 0.1 percent.
The biggest boost to the Dow was a 1.9 percent gain in IBM
shares after the company raised its quarterly dividend
by 18 percent, the biggest increase in five years.
Apple hit a record high after stellar results, but
still ended down 1.6 percent. Shares of Twitter dropped
as much as 24 percent after its results disappointed, before
closing with a loss of 18.2 percent.
In European fixed income markets, investors awaited a slew
of bond issuance, from Germany, Italy and Portugal.
FED STATEMENT
The Fed's policy statement is due at 1800 GMT. Before that,
data is expected to show the U.S. economy grew at a 1.0 percent
annual pace in the first quarter, down from 2.2 percent in the
previous three months.
"Investors are approaching FOMC with the view it will bore
as much as possible. The risk is that what is neutral to the Fed
may be surprisingly upbeat to the market," said analysts at
Citi.
"We would not see this as a big near-term boost to the
dollar and bond yields, but more a reminder that the Fed remains
hopeful that data will improve sufficiently for a lift-off in
September."
Oil prices fell as oversupply and weak demand outweighed
uncertainty over the impact of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz's
decision to sack his younger half-brother as crown prince in
favour of his nephew.
Brent crude fell 28 cents to $64.36 a barrel.
Gold traded near three-week highs with the dollar soft. Spot
gold last traded at $1,207.72 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney, Francesco
Canepa, John Geddie and Anirban Nag in London)