* Huge widening in U.S. trade gap raises concerns
* Stand-off in Greece's debt talks bogs down sentiment
* Longer-dated U.S., German yields rise in sell-off
* Dollar fall on mixed U.S. data, oil prices gain
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 5 Long-term U.S. Treasury yields
hit their highest level of 2015 on Tuesday as investors
reassessed the chances of a September interest rate hike by the
U.S. Federal Reserve, while global stock prices fell on
uneasiness about U.S. and Asian growth.
The stand-off between Greece and its creditors also curbed
appetite for equities.
"Greece is not going to get sorted out any time soon. At the
moment, I'm more bearish than bullish and I would sell on any
stock market rally," said Terry Torrison, managing director at
Monaco-based McLaren Securities.
The dollar fell as data showed the United States posted its
biggest monthly trade gap in nearly 6-1/2 years in March,
raising bets the Federal Reserve might not hike interest rates
in 2015. The news was mitigated by a surprise improvement in a
private gauge on the services sector in April.
Oil prices reached fresh 2015 highs as protests disrupted
exports to an eastern Libyan port, while gold gained on safety
bids stemming from anxiety in other markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 101.3 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 17,969.1, the S&P 500 was down 16.99
points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,097.5 and the Nasdaq Composite
declined 64.48 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,952.44.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, fell 2.78 points or 0.63 percent, to
436.25.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index fell
1.4 percent at 1,557.70, erasing an earlier gain spurred by an
almost 7 percent jump in UBS shares.
Tokyo's Nikkei eked out a 0.06 gain despite data
from China, Taiwan and Japan which showed factory activity
contracting.
While worries intensified about Asia's biggest economies,
the European Commission said euro zone economic growth would be
stronger than previously expected this year.
Prices of major government bonds declined in an ongoing
market pullback stemming from less pessimism about Europe. Safe
haven German Bunds' 10-year yields touched 0.535
percent, the highest since January.
This has also led investors to dump U.S. Treasuries, sending
30-year bond yield to 2.934 percent, the highest in
five months.
In the currency market, the mixed U.S. data spurred selling
in the dollar, especially against the euro. The single currency
was up 0.45 percent against the greenback at $1.1190.
Brent crude was last up $1.54, or 2.32 percent, at
$67.99 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.81, or 3.07
percent, at $60.74 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $8.23 or 0.69 percent, to
$1,195.93 an ounce.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Sudip Kar-Gupta in London)