By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, May 6 A worldwide selloff in government
bonds deepened on Wednesday, with the rise in yields to their
highest level this year spreading unease across all asset
classes and putting stock markets around the world under
pressure.
European equities struggled to stop the rot after a rout on
Tuesday, as soaring bond yields dampened any relief from a
growing consensus that the damaging threat of deflation across
the continent may be disappearing.
Instead, investors are not only rushing to get out of low or
negative-yielding bonds, but are also questioning the rationale
for holding equities in a slow growth environment as the high
yields on offer relative to bonds evaporates.
Oil prices jumped to their highest this year, with Brent
crude futures now up more than 50 percent from the multi-year
trough plumbed as recently as January.
Even top-rated assets sank, with Germany's 10-year yield
rising to a 2015 high at just under 0.6 percent.
The yield has more than tripled in a week and risen 10-fold in
just three weeks, erasing all the gains made this year.
Benchmark 10-year yield on Spanish, Italian and UK
government bonds also hit year highs. The 10-year U.S. Treasury
yield was within three basis points of a 2015 peak too.
"Another bloodbath in developed fixed income," Royal Bank of
Scotland's rates strategy team wrote in a note to clients.
Spain's benchmark yield hit 1.96 percent,
Italy's 1.98 percent and Britain's gilt yield
broke through 2 percent.
Europe's index of leading 300 stocks was flat on the day at
1,555 points, having touched a two-month low of 1,545.
In choppy trading, Germany's DAX was up 0.5 percent,
having also hit a two-month low earlier in the session.
Corporate earnings results and surprisingly strong data
showing Spain's services sector growing at its fastest pace
since 2000 helped cushion European stocks.
U.S. futures pointed to a flat open on Wall Street.
REFLATION
European markets failed to draw much comfort from Greece
meeting an interest payment deadline on a 200-million-euro loan
from the International Monetary Fund.
Athens is quickly running out of money and is trying to
persuade euro zone partners and the IMF to extend further aid. A
bigger test will be a 750-million-euro payment due on May 12.
Bonds have been among the best performing asset classes in
recent years thanks to the unconventional policy easing steps
taken by the world's central banks, but signs are emerging that
investors are tired of chasing ever-shrinking yields.
One of the most crowded trades in equities is also showing
signs of crumbling. In the six months to the end of April,
Chinese stocks doubled in value. On Wednesday they fell 1.6
percent, following the previous day's 4-percent slump.
A major index of Asian shares is down 3 percent from a more
than seven-year high on April 29. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent
on Wednesday, and Australian stocks ended down 2.3 percent
.
The Dow ended Tuesday down 0.79 percent, the S&P 500
lost 1.18 percent, and the Nasdaq 1.55 percent.
"If the rise in yield resulting from dumping Bunds is
compounded into other G10 government bonds by possible signs of
oil-driven reflation currents, then stocks will have to take
notice," City Index chief markets strategist Ashraf Laidi said.
A broad bounce in commodities saw oil and copper prices rise
to their highest levels so far this year.
Brent crude was up 1.3 percent on the day at $68.42
a barrel, with U.S. crude up 1.7 percent at $61.41.
In currencies, the dollar remained under pressure after data
on Tuesday showed that the U.S. trade deficit widened sharply in
April, suggesting the economy probably shrank in the first
quarter.
The euro was the main winner, its allure brightened by the
steep rise in euro zone bond yields. The common currency was up
0.5 percent at $1.1240.
The dollar index was down a third of one percent at
94.813, retreating from a one-week high of 95.946.
Later in the day, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is
scheduled to speak and markets will be super sensitive to any
guidance on the outlook for the first hike in interest rates.
