* #Yields ease back after rollercoaster unwind
* Europe shares follow Asia, U.S. higher
* Credit Suisse says bonds entering bear market
* Euro set for fifth straight week of gains
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, May 15 Global shares were on track for a
weekly rise on Friday, with Europe following Asia higher, as
bond-market jitters eased after a rollercoaster unwind of bets
linked to the European Central Bank's stimulus plan.
European bond yields were down across the board and top
shares were in positive territory, with the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 equity index up 0.4 percent, with
traders pointing to a calmer end to the week after the Ascension
Day holiday on Thursday and recent jumps in German yields.
The euro fell below $1.14 as the spike in yields stalled,
but the single currency was still on track for its fifth
straight week of gains.
Some cautioned against reading too much into the relative
market calm, however, with Credit Suisse saying bond yields
would keep rising in the longer term as improving economic data
and expectations of higher inflation pushed more investors to
move out of traditional safe-haven assets.
"We believe that bonds are entering a multi-year bear
market," Credit Suisse strategists wrote in a note to clients,
adding they also had an "underweight" rating on high-yielding,
bond-like equities.
The MSCI World equity index was up 0.2
percent, heading for a weekly gain of 0.7 percent and not far
from an all-time high hit last month.
The health of the U.S. economy and direction of interest
rates remained in focus, with more U.S. data due later in the
session. The S&P 500 index closed at a record high on
Thursday after economic data quashed bets that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates sooner rather than later.
Asian shares were higher but China stocks slumped after the
chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said the
watchdog's recent move to accelerate approvals for initial
public offerings won't have a big impact on the market - which
some interpreted as a signal IPO activity could be stepped up
further.
Emerging market shares looked on track to snap
their two week losing streak on Friday, clocking up some modest
gains. The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady at a record
low for a second consecutive month on Friday.
In commodities, oil prices were little changed on Friday but
were set to end the week slightly higher, buoyed by a weaker
dollar and forecasts for lower growth in U.S. crude output.
London copper was set to close flat for a second week on Friday,
not too far from 2015 highs.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag, John Geddie and Karin
Strohecker; Editing by Dominic Evans)