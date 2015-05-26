* Euro bounces after hitting 1-month low
* Dollar hits eight-year peak above 122 yen
* Commodities knocked by dollar strength
* Investors await U.S. data later in session
LONDON, May 26 Greece's financial crisis and
signs of growing opposition to austerity in Spain sent the euro
to its lowest level in a month on Tuesday, while shares and
commodities took a knock as the dollar pushed higher.
Europe's main markets returned to action after a long
weekend with the mood unsettled by Sunday's strong local
election showing by anti-austerity parties in Spain and with the
clock ticking down on Greece's bid to get aid from the euro zone
to stay afloat.
Wall Street was expected to open down 0.2 percent,
having also been closed on Monday and with the dollar still on
the up after confident-sounding comments from Federal Reserve
head Janet Yellen and solid inflation data at the end of last
week.
Traders were bracing for a deluge of data ranging from
manufacturing and services to house price and consumer
confidence figures to gauge the recent state of the world's
largest economy.
The first flurry of numbers came from goods orders, which
showed a solid increase in business investment plans for a
second straight month.
"The outlook for Fed policy normalisation is again gaining
traction and certainly with Greek risk there is nothing that
would dampen this trend," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX
strategy at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"There is good reason for continued dollar strength but if
it goes too quickly we will see the same thing as happened in
March and early April because there will be the question about
what effect it will have (on the U.S. economy)."
The dollar was hovering at an eight-year high against the
yen and a one-month peak against a basket of other big
currencies as the data and the Wall Street opening bell
approached.
Europe's main stock markets had clawed back most
of their early losses, while the euro was back above
$1.09 as the sell-off in southern euro zone debt markets eased
despite the Greek and Spanish jitters.
The earlier flight into safe-havens meant Switzerland's
10-year bond yields were back in negative
territory for the first time this month, though. Spanish
, Portuguese and Greek bonds
were all still in the red despite being calmer.
A senior German official who spoke on condition of anonymity
said on Tuesday there were some "encouraging" signs from talks
with Greece and doubted it would default on a payment due to the
IMF in early June.
Separately, it emerged that deputy finance ministers would
hold a teleconference on Thursday to follow up on days of Greek
negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the
European Central Bank and European Commission.
ASIAN GAINS
Europe's tentative recovery pulled global shares MSCI's
benchmark All World index away from what had
look like being its biggest fall in three weeks, though it was
still down 0.25 percent.
Overnight, Asian shares had reversed early losses to end up
0.12 percent on the back of the latest gains for high-flying
Chinese , Hong Kong, and to a lesser
degree, Japanese markets.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.3 percent, to near a
seven-year high, on expectations of more money inflows from
mainland China following Beijing's moves to expedite
cross-border investment. China's main bourses hit seven-year
highs and the Nikkei made a 15-year top.
In the currency market, the dollar's move to a one-month
high against its currency basket extended a rally triggered by
Friday's robust inflation data and comments from Yellen that she
expected the economy to strengthen.
Her Vice Chair Stanley Fischer added in a speech in Israel
on Monday that too much importance was being placed on the
central bank's first rate hike, and it would take a few years to
get rates back to more normal levels.
"I think this has turned around and the dollar is back on a
bullish trend," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy
with Morgan Stanley in London referring to the data.
"The adjustment has now been completed and the dollar can
now react to any positive news. Dollar yen breaking through the
top of the range is an important event."
The dollar index was last up 0.9 percent on the day
at 96.861 having earlier been as high as 97.121. U.S. treasuries
yields and volatility indexes had
also nudged lower in European trading.
With the greenback flexing its muscles, pressure remained on
commodity markets, however. Gold, copper and most
metals dipped while Brent oil slipped to $65.02 a barrel and
U.S. crude lost 0.7 percent to leave it at $59.31.
