* Dollar back on solid ground after weeks of weakness
* Chinese shares steadier after Thursday's plunge
* European markets inch lower, wary eyes on Greece
* U.S. GDP expected to be revised lower
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 29 The dollar inched higher on
Friday, putting it on track for a monthly rise in May, while
Chinese shares steadied after a plunge a day earlier that stoked
concerns about the financial health of the world's second
largest economy.
European stock markets were down by up to half a
percent, with dealers pointing to doubts over Greece's ability
to make good on a promise to reach a cash-for-reforms deal with
its euro zone partners by Sunday.
U.S. markets were also set to open a touch lower
, with a second estimate of first quarter economic output
expected to show the economy contracted by 0.8 percent rather
than growing 0.2 percent.
That darkening of the economic picture has been at the heart
of the dollar's roughest patch since the start of a rally last
year that has changed the playing field for business and
financial investors worldwide.
The U.S. currency fell as much as 9 percent against the euro
between April 13 and May 15 but has recovered more than half of
that loss in the past week after Federal Reserve chief Janet
Yellen affirmed her willingness to raise interest rates this
year.
"The dollar remains a buy, even if it is not so wise to buy
it against the euro," analysts from French bank Societe Generale
said in a note to clients.
"If we get some kind of Greek deal ... it will not get rid
of long-term concerns, but it would trigger a bounce in the
euro. So we would rather be long of the dollar against the yen,
pound and Aussie and Canadian dollars."
On Friday, the dollar rose 0.05 percent on the day against a
basket of currencies and dipped 0.2 percent against the
euro to $1.0972.
Earlier, Asian shares had risen as China's markets
edged back from the previous day's 7 percent plunge, though
regional investors were fearful that the world's best performing
equity market was at the beginning of a major correction.
Investors dumped stocks on Thursday after more brokers
tightened margin trading requirements and the central bank
drained money to reduce flush liquidity in the financial system.
The index is still up 43 percent so far this year.
"The correction is not yet over," said David Dai,
Shanghai-based investment director at Nanhai Fund Management Co
Ltd.
"Yesterday's slump was too rapid, so many investors didn't
have time to flee. Many are still seeking an exit. The market
has risen too much, and too fast, so the confluence of bad news
is causing panic selling."
Prices of German government bonds, a safe haven for money
looking for refuge from the Greek worries, rose after an advance
extract of a newspaper interview quoted IMF chief Christine
Lagarde as saying a Greek exit from the euro was a possibility.
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung changed the quote in
versions of the interview run in print and online editions on
Friday to read: "Nobody would wish a Grexit on the Europeans."
The paper said the IMF approved the interview in its first
version, but did not explain why it changed the 'Greek exit'
quote in later versions. Messages from senior European officials
on Friday morning was also mixed.
"Quite a lot of discord over Greece has materialised
overnight, with there generally being huge scepticism over a
deal being done this weekend," said Mizuho strategist Peter
Chatwell.
(Additional reporting by Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; editing by
John Stonestreet)