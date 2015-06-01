* Chinese market recovery helps European shares rise
* Euro falls ahead of series of central bank meetings
* Oil dips after surging nearly 5 percent on Friday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 1 European stock markets inched
higher on Monday, putting aside concerns over Greece that
unsettled the euro after Chinese stocks rallied almost 5
percent.
An at times dramatic sell-off over the past week in
Shanghai, where stocks are still up almost 50 percent this year,
has again focused global attention on financial risks in the
world's second largest economy.
Analysts and traders said Monday's surge - which came after
a handful of lukewarm sentiment surveys that said little
positive about the outlook for the economy - showed the market
was being driven by speculators rather than economic data.
"The pattern in a bull market is that immediately after a
plunge, money will pile in, pushing the market higher," said
Wang Yu, analyst at Pacific Securities Co in Beijing.
"To many investors, the rout last week means a huge
reduction in market risks, creating new buying opportunities."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 4.9 percent, its biggest one-day
rise since December 2012.
The FTSE Eurofirst index of 300 leading European companies
was up 0.6 percent, reflecting gains in all of its major
markets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan was a touch lower after earlier dropping
to its lowest intraday level since April 7.
Major state-backed Chinese newspapers carried front-page
articles saying that despite the tumbles last week the
foundations of the bull market remain unchanged.
China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) edged up to 50.2 from April's 50.1, matching the
expectations of economists polled by Reuters but also suggesting
Beijing might have to take additional steps to spur growth.
Separately, the HSBC/Markit PMI came in at 49.2 in May, down
for a third month and below the 50-point level that separates an
expansion from a contraction in activity. The private survey
showed export orders contracted at the sharpest rate in nearly
two years.
Much attention in Europe was again focused on Greece. The
euro has proved relatively robust through a period of unsettling
talks between Athens and its creditors, but was down 0.7 percent
on Monday at $1.0915.
That may be as much a reflection of another round of dollar
strength over the past 10 days, although the U.S. currency was
largely unchanged against the yen and only 0.2 percent
higher against sterling.
Greek and euro zone officials agreed on the need to reach a
cash-for-reforms deal quickly as Athens missed a self-imposed
Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement to unlock aid.
"It's difficult to quantify how much the currency market has
factored in the possibility of Greece missing the June 5 (IMF
loan) repayment deadline," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan
forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Greek debt yields provide only a rough guide, and although
a missed deadline will not spell default, market concern remains
high."
Oil prices dipped about 0.7 percent to $65.12.
(Additional reporting by Smauel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai; editing by John Stonestreet)