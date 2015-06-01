* U.S. data helps buoy dollar
* Europe PMIs, Greek worry pull euro lower
* Oil weakens on dollar strength, oversupply concern
(Adds U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. dollar climbed on
Monday after a flurry of economic data kept expectations intact
for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year,
while the euro stumbled on concerns over Greece's financial
crisis and soft euro zone data.
The strengthening dollar held U.S. stocks in check and
weighed on oil prices. Oil was also dented by expectations OPEC
production would remain high.
Brent crude was off $1.11 at $64.45 a barrel, and
U.S. crude lost 95 cents to $59.35 a barrel.
While U.S. economic data showed consumer spending remained
flat in April, construction spending and manufacturing picked up
steam, holding views steady that the Fed will begin to hike
interest rates by the end of the year.
"We've hit this almost invisible wall in a stronger dollar,
it is impacting everything," said Peter Kenny, chief market
strategist at Clearpool Group in New York. "That is really the
one-off that is really driving markets in terms of direction."
The U.S. data also sent yields on U.S. debt higher, as U.S.
10-year notes fell 17/32 in price to yield 2.1547
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.16 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 18,042.84, the S&P 500 gained 2.63
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,110.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.93 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,072.96.
The dollar index was up 0.76 percent at 97.648 after
the greenback closed out May with a 2.4 percent climb, its tenth
monthly gain in the last 11.
The euro, off 0.86 percent, lost ground after Greece
failed to meet a self-imposed deadline on Sunday to reach a deal
with lenders, keeping the possibility open of a debt default and
possible exit from the euro zone. Officials close to creditors
negotiating a funding-for-reform package with Greece denied a
market rumor that a deal could be announced on Monday
afternoon.
The euro was also weakened by surveys that showed
manufacturing activity remained soft, boosting expectations for
central banks to continue to take steps to support growth.
MSCI's all-country world index of the stock
performance in 46 countries fell 0.11 percent. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 gained 0.12 percent to 1,588.27.34
points.
European stocks edged higher with Roche leading
drug stocks higher following an encouraging company update and
real estate shares getting some support from a positive sector
note from JP Morgan.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)