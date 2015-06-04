* Rout in bond markets continues after ECB says unfazed by
moves
* Surging euro hits 5-month high against dollar
* Wall Street expected to open 0.5 lower
* Oil steadies ahead of OPEC meeting
* Indonesia ready to intervene after rupiah hits 17-yr low
By Marc Jones
LONDON, June 4 A persistent sell-off in bond
markets left financial market confidence in short supply on
Thursday, with stocks lower globally and not even traditional
safe havens like gold and the Swiss franc providing much of a
refuge.
German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for
European debt costs, rose to 2015 highs, dragging down the
region's share markets sharply on fears the higher
borrowing costs could hurt economic growth and profits.
Currency traders watched the euro burn past $1.13 to
a five-month high as the dollar lost its overnight swagger.
That took the euro's surge over the last two days past 3
percent and with 10-year Bund yields testing 1 percent, market
players had Wednesday's remarks from European Central Bank head
Mario Draghi that volatility was here to stay ringing in their
ears.
"Clearly these are very aggressive moves," said Patrick
O'Donnell, an investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in
London
"Momentum is clearly with the (bond market) bears at the
moment and there was nothing said by ... Draghi yesterday that
would stop this rout."
The global scale of the sell-off meant Wall Street was set
for an early tumble, with futures pointing to the S&P 500
, Dow Jones Industrial and the Nasdaq all starting
roughly 0.4 percent in the red.
Marginally better-than-expected jobless claims data had
helped narrow the expected opening declines slightly although
that was balanced by a plunge in productivity figures.
After a 4 percent jump on Wednesday, Greek shares
fell 2.75 percent as uncertainty clouded the country's hopes of
clinching an aid deal with euro zone creditors in coming days.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras left talks with senior
EU officials in Brussels on Wednesday saying a deal was "within
sight" and that Athens would make a payment due to the IMF on
Friday.
But Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem also said the
differences between Greece and its lenders were "still quite
large," while EU president Jean Claude Juncker said progress was
still insufficient.
EMERGING STRAINS
With global risk appetite waning, emerging markets were back
under pressure.
Indonesia's central bank said it was ready to intervene to
support the rupiah after the currency dropped to a
17-year low against the dollar.
China's high-flying CSI300 and Shanghai Composite
indexes staged impressive late recoveries to end 0.7
percent higher having been as much as 3.5 percent in the red at
one point.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended almost 1 percent lower though as
Australian shares fell 1.3 percent in a fourth straight day of
losses, while Japan's Nikkei ended flat
Eastern Europe too was hit hard as threats of more EU
sanctions on Russia as fighting flared again in Ukraine
compounded worries about turbulent euro zone
bond markets in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary.
U.S. Treasury yields rose in tandem with their European
counterparts and the dollar's fresh slip against the euro left
it struggling against other majors like the yen, sterling and
the Swiss franc.
In commodities, crude oil steadied after sliding overnight
on concerns generated by a big build-up in distillates and with
OPEC expected to reject output cuts at its meeting on Friday.
Brent crude recovered to $63.90 a barrel after
plunging 2.6 percent the previous day, while traditional
safe-haven gold sagged to $1,183 an ounce.
"A lot of (gold's weakness) is pricing in expectations for a
fairly positive non-farm payrolls reading tomorrow," said
Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. "All things being equal, it
should have been another pretty solid month of (jobs) gains."
(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)