* Dollar hit by report of comments Obama denied
* U.S. stocks dip; investors focus on Greece, rates
* European stock markets drop across the board
* China trade data helps Asian markets
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. and European stocks
declined as investors fretted about Greece and timing of a U.S.
rate hike, while the dollar fell after a wire service report,
denied by President Barack Obama, that claimed to cite remarks
by him on the greenback's strength.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index finished
down 0.7 percent as investors awaited news on the fate of
Greece, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.2
percent as investors bet on an interest rate hike in September
by the Federal Reserve after a rosy jobs report Friday.
Greece's bailout program expires at the end of June and the
country faces default on its debts.
"There are concerns that the Fed will be more aggressive
regarding the timing of the hike and a steeper hike following
the first one," Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Monday with benchmark yields
retreating from seven-month highs as concerns about Greece and
its ability to avert default encouraged safe-haven demand for
low-risk government debt.
"Greece is clearly a big issue. People are watching and
waiting," said John Herrmann, an interest rates strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA Inc. in New York.
But Turkey's main stock index tumbled 5 percent and
the lira hit a record low after the ruling AK Party
failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, leaving the
country facing the prospect of weeks of political turmoil.
DOLLAR JITTERS?
The dollar dropped more than half a percent against a
basket of major currencies even after Obama denied a Bloomberg
report, citing an unnamed French official, that he had called
the strong dollar "a problem" in conversation at the Group of
Seven (G7) summit in Germany.
"Maybe he didn't say it, but the report highlighted an
undercurrent of discomfort with the level of the dollar and its
negative impact on the U.S. economy and the global economy,"
John Praveen, chief investment strategist at Prudential
International Investments Advisers LLC in Newark, New Jersey.
The dollar index was still up 2.85 percent from May 15 even
after the decline and the index has risen 6 percent in 2015.
The euro gained 0.8 percent against the dollar Monday, after
a 1 percent gain in the preceding week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.18 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
stock index ended down 0.2 percent.
China's exports fell less than expected last month, but
imports tumbled at a greater pace, stoking speculation that the
economy's slowdown will give Beijing more reason to take further
stimulus steps.
The downbeat Chinese import figure did little to support an
oil market already concerned about oversupply after exporter
group OPEC agreed to stick by its policy of unconstrained output
for another six months on Friday.
Brent crude futures fell 0.9 percent to $62.76 a
barrel, after skidding 3.6 percent last week. U.S. crude
was down 1 percent at $58.45.
