* European shares fall after IMF walks out of Greek talks
* Dollar trimmed though consumer sentiment data rises
* Rate hikes in focus ahead of Fed statement due Wednesday
(Adds U.S. market updates, changes byline, dateline)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, June 12 A setback in Greek debt talks
weighed down U.S. and European shares Friday, with some
investors also holding off bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve
policy meeting next week, while oil prices fell on concerns
production may rise further.
The International Monetary Fund raised the stakes in
Greece's stalled debt talks Thursday, as its delegation left
negotiations in Brussels because of "major differences" with
Athens.
European and Greek politicians said on Friday talks would
continue in a bid to reach a deal by June 18, but for traders it
dented earlier optimism about a debt agreement.
"We are getting closer and closer to D-day and this
take-it-or leave-it scenario," said Derek Halpenny, European
head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi,
referring to the deadline for the talks.
"But nobody in my view is ready to trade the (Greek exit)
view yet. The expectation is still that a deal will be reached."
Meanwhile, U.S. investors anticipated the Federal Reserve
June 17 statement following its policy meeting, which they hope
will provide some clues on timing of the first U.S. interest
rate hike in almost a decade.
"Investors don't want to make any big moves ahead of the
meeting and Greece certainly continues to be a big factor," said
Adam Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Wall Street was lower in morning trading.
At 11:03 a.m. ET (1503 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average fell 173.83 points, or 0.96 percent, to
17,865.54, the S&P 500 lost 17.04 points, or 0.81
percent, to 2,091.82 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
38.21 points, or 0.75 percent, to 5,044.30.
Oil prices dipped after Saudi Arabia said it was ready to
raise output further to meet strong demand.
Brent crude oil for July fell 65 cents to $64.45 a
barrel, while U.S. crude dropped 71 cents to $60.06.
U.S. Treasuries yields fell as lower stock prices and
concerns about a Greek default spurred safe-haven demand for
U.S. government debt ahead of the Fed policy meeting next week.
MSCI's all-world country index fell 0.5
percent but was on track for its first weekly gain out of four.
ROSY U.S. DATA
U.S. data on Friday provided a rosy picture of the economy.
The University of Michigan's preliminary June read on consumer
sentiment came in at 94.6, up from the final reading of 90.7 the
month before and above the median forecast of 91.5 among
economists polled by Reuters.
U.S. producer prices in May recorded their biggest increase
in more than 2-1/2 years as the cost of gasoline and food rose,
suggesting that an oil-driven downward drift in prices was
nearing an end.
The dollar index trimmed gains after the data but was
still up 0.04 percent against a basket of currencies.
If U.S. economic momentum is sustained, market participants
are increasingly expecting September as the month for rate
hikes.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3
percent, while the euro added 0.09 percent against the
dollar and was on track to climb for a second straight week.
Greek assets bore the brunt of the pain in Europe, with the
Athens ATG index down almost 6 percent.
The MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.35 percent and Japan's Nikkei
barely finished up 0.12 percent.
On top of the Greek news, euro zone industrial output rose
in April but by less than expected. Still, Britain's economic
growth rate looked to have been stronger than previously
estimated after the country's statistics office revised the way
it measured the construction sector.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru, Richard
Leong in New York, Wayne Cole in Sydney and Marius Zaharia and
Marc Jones in London; Editing by Bernadette Baum)