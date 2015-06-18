* Hope for slower rate hikes boosts stocks, hits U.S. dollar
* Greece drifts closer to default, pressuring European
shares
* Crude oil rises on the day, gold prices jump
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 18 Wall Street stocks were widely
higher on Thursday while the U.S. dollar fell a day after the
Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise more
slowly than many had expected.
While Greece continued to move closer to defaulting on
loans, pressuring equities in Europe, so-called risk assets like
stocks and commodities were largely higher on the day.
On Wednesday, the Fed said that the economy was probably
strong enough to support a rate increase this year. But it
lowered its forecasts for 2015 growth and reduced its federal
funds rate forecast.
Analysts are torn on whether the first rate hike in nearly a
decade will come in September or December, but the comments
indicated that no matter when the first one occurred, the move
would not be aggressive.
"Gradualism for rate increases is a soothing message for the
market," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist and
director of asset allocation at RidgeWorth Investments in
Atlanta. "September remains on the table, but the downward drift
in the forecasts for next year means the increases will happen
gradually, and that's a relief for investors."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 161.38 points,
or 0.9 percent, to 18,097.12, the S&P 500 gained 16.25
points, or 0.77 percent, to 2,116.69 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 55.85 points, or 1.1 percent, to 5,120.73.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
14/32 in price, pushing the yield up to 2.3542 percent. The U.S.
dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, fell 0.5 percent. The dollar fell 0.3
percent against the yen.
The International Monetary Fund dashed any hope that Greece
could avert default if it fails to repay a 1.6 billion euro loan
by the end of June, piling pressure on leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras, who showed no sign of yielding to creditors'
demands.
"Greece is the best drama on TV right now, and we put the
odds of a successful resolution at no better than a coin toss,"
Gayle said. "Clearly this has the potential to really increase
near-term volatility."
The uncertainty pressured European markets. While the MSCI
International ACWI Price Index rose 0.8 percent
on the day, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
fell 0.2 percent. The euro rose 0.6 percent.
Overnight in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent, while
Japan's Nikkei skidded 1.1 percent to a one-week low as
the yen gained against the dollar.
In commodities, oil rose on the back of the weaker dollar.
Brent crude rose 0.5 percent to $64.19 a barrel and U.S.
crude rose 0.5 percent to $60.23.
Spot gold prices popped 1.4 percent while silver
was up 1.5 percent. Copper fell 0.1 percent and
was on track for its fourth straight daily decline.
