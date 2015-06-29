* Main European stock markets down by up to 4 percent
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 29 European bank stocks and
borrowing costs for Italy, Spain and Portugal bore the brunt on
Monday of financial markets' fright at the growing risk that
Greece will leave the euro.
The worst fall in shares for six months and a 30 basis point
rise in bond yields for other southern euro zone states was the
start of an acid test of policymakers' hopes that, if Greece
does go, the rest of Europe is isolated from the fallout.
After an initial wave of selling, however, most markets
recovered ground. The one-day moves were large but looked pale
in comparison to the events of 2008 or the last major round of
Greek-spurred turmoil in 2011-12.
Wall Street was set to open around 1 percent lower
while the FTSE Eurofirst blue chip index was down
by just over 2 percent overall.
"The European financial system now has much less exposure to
Greece than in 2011 and 2012," said Stephanie Flanders, Chief
Market Strategist for Europe at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"It is also better equipped to deal with contagion to other
countries -- and so are the countries themselves."
Greece's banks and stock market were closed on Monday and
were expected to remain so until after the July 5 snap
referendum called by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on
further austerity demanded by euro zone partners.
The euro zone's banking index .SX7E fell 5.5 percent, with
the worst falls for Portuguese, Spanish and Italian lenders.
Adding to the gloomy backdrop, China shares dived another 3
percent, bringing the losses in the past two weeks to 25
percent, with the Chinese central bank's measures on Saturday to
support the economy failing to calm jittery investors.
BUY IN
By mid-morning in Europe, there were a number of voices
arguing that the sell-off represented an opportunity to buy
shares cheaply in markets into which the European Central Bank
will pump billions of extra euros over the next year.
"I think Greece will vote to remain in the euro, and the
market seems to agree with me," said Lex van Dam, a hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital. "I was a buyer on the initial dip
this morning in both the euro as well as the European stock
markets, and continue to remain constructive."
The euro itself proved resilient, recovering much of a
roughly 2 percent initial fall to trade just half a percent
lower at $1.1102, well within the past month's ranges.
It was helped by Switzerland's National Bank confirming it
had intervened to counter gains for the franc and by a
fall in U.S. Treasury yields that reflected speculation the
Federal Reserve would hold off for longer in raising interest
rates if the trouble in Europe worsens.
"Fed/ECB divergence bets have been partially wiped off as a
result of rising Grexit risk (and) less favourable USD rate
differentials slow dollar strength down," said Stephen Gallo,
head of European FX Strategy with BMO in London.
Gold prices gained 0.8 percent to $1,184.20 per ounce
on safe-haven buying, while Brent crude oil futures fell
1.4 percent to $62.38 per barrel, hitting a three-week low.
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, Anirban Nag, Jemima Kelly
and Sudip Kar-Gupta in London, Nicola Saminather in Singapore
and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Catherine Evans)