By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, July 15
LONDON, July 15 Yields on peripheral bonds
dipped, while European stocks and the euro held their breath on
Wednesday as fractious parties in the Greek parliament prepared
to vote on EU-prescribed austerity measures needed to unlock a
third bailout.
Lawmakers from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party
and their allies argued behind closed doors about whether to
back the reforms. Tsipras defended the deal, saying it was
better than the alternative of being forced out of the euro
zone.
The parliamentary vote is seen as the key hurdle to a final
agreement for the bailout, which could end -- at least
temporarily -- months of increased uncertainty, volatility and
frequent risk aversion in financial markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1
percent to 1,578.71, having risen for five days in a row until
Wednesday. Yields on German Bunds, top-rated
assets often sought in times of uncertainty, dipped 2 basis
points to 0.82 percent. The euro, which has lost 1.5
percent this week, was little changed at $1.1001.
But 10-year yields on Spanish, Italian
and Portuguese bonds, seen as
vulnerable to spillovers from the Greek crisis, fell 2-3 basis
points to 2.06 percent, 2.08 percent and 2.75 percent
respectively.
"There's much uncertainty surrounding Greece," said Rabobank
rate strategist Richard McGuire.
"The probability does favour a passage of the necessary
legislation on the austerity measures given the opposition
support for Tsipras but going forward there are questions about
their ability to pass legislation on reforms."
An International Monetary Fund study published on Tuesday
showed that Greece needs far more debt relief than European
governments have been willing to contemplate so far.
CHINA GROWTH
China's second quarter gross domestic product grew an annual
7.0 percent, steady with the previous quarter and slightly
better than analyst forecasts. Fixed-asset investment and
industrial output growth also beat economists' forecasts.
But Shanghai's benchmark composite index fell 3
percent, and the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen dropped 3.5 percent.
Further stimulus is still expected after the quarter ended
with a savage correction that shaved about 30 percent off share
market value since last month, before Beijing's support steps
stemmed the freefall for a while.
"Stock investors at present care more about what the
government policy towards the market is, whereas the connection
between the economy and the market has somehow loosened," said
Zhang Qi, senior stock analyst at Haitong Securities in
Shanghai.
Oil prices dipped as the market prepared for a gradual
increase in supply after Iran signed a nuclear deal with six
world powers under which sanctions imposed by the United States,
the European Union and the United Nations are to be lifted in
exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme.
Brent crude was down 18 cents from its previous
settlement, trading at $58.33 a barrel. U.S. futures were
down 9 cents at $52.96.
The dollar was slightly higher against a basket of
currencies at 96.68.
A Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen later in the day will be closely watched for any hints
regarding the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike, particularly
after a surprise fall in U.S. retail sales on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Emelia
Sithole Matarise in London; Editing by Catherine Evans)