(Adds new comment, U.S. stock futures)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 15 European stocks rose and bond
yields fell on Wednesday, with investors optimistic that the
Greek parliament will approve a vital third bailout, although
the moves were limited before a speech by Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen.
The dollar was little changed against a basket of
major currencies, trading at 96.64 before Yellen's congressional
testimony, which might offer more hints about the timing of an
interest rate hike after a surprise fall in U.S. retail sales on
Tuesday.
Investors will be keen to see to what extent the prolonged
uncertainty over Greece's debt crisis and the slump in Chinese
stocks have affected the Fed's outlook. U.S. stock futures
indicated a marginally higher open on Wall Street.
"The latest developments in Greece and China have wider
ramifications as they could affect the Federal Reserve's
decision to normalise policy," JPMorgan Asset Management global
strategist, Thushka Maharajat, said.
"We maintain our view of a September rate increase, but that
view has become more balanced. It is predicated on Europe ...
containing risks from the Greek crisis."
The Greek parliamentary vote is seen as the major hurdle to
a final agreement for the bailout, which could end -- at least
temporarily -- months of intense uncertainty, volatility and
frequent risk aversion in financial markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2
percent to 1,583.77, having risen for five days in a row. The
euro, which has lost 1.5 percent this week, was up 0.1
percent at $1.1017.
Ten-year yields on Spanish, Italian
and Portuguese bonds, seen as
vulnerable to Greek contagion, fell 5-8 basis points to 1.99
percent, 2.03 percent and 2.72 percent respectively.
Bonds were the biggest movers among European assets, the
difference being made by daily European Central Bank buying
under its trillion euro stimulus programme. Yields on German
Bunds fell 4 basis points to 0.80 percent.
"Investors are betting that despite all the opposition from
his own party, (Greek Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras will get
sufficient votes to pass the reforms today," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
An International Monetary Fund study published on Tuesday
showed that Greece needs far more debt relief than European
governments have been willing to consider.
CHINA GROWTH
China's second quarter gross domestic product grew an annual
7 percent, flat on the previous quarter and slightly higher than
analyst forecasts. Fixed-asset investment and industrial output
growth also beat economists' forecasts.
But Shanghai's benchmark composite index fell 3
percent, and the CSI300 index of the largest listed
companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen dropped 3.5 percent.
Further stimulus is expected after the quarter ended with a
savage correction that shaved about 30 percent off stock
markets' value since last month, before Beijing's support
stemmed the freefall for a while.
"Stock investors at present care more about what the
government policy towards the market is, whereas the connection
between the economy and the market has somehow loosened,"
Haitong Securities' senior stock analyst, Zhang Qi, said.
Oil prices dipped as the market prepared for a gradual
increase in supply after Iran signed a nuclear deal with six
world powers under which sanctions imposed by the United States,
the European Union and the United Nations are to be lifted in
exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme.
Brent crude was down 41 cents from its previous
settlement, trading at $58.10 a barrel. U.S. futures were
down 35 cents at $52.69.
