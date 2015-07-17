* Dollar steadies near seven-week high
* Focus moves to Fed rate rise timing
* Euro zone shares dip after Greek relief rally
* Pound rises to highest vs euro in over 7-1/2 years
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 17 The dollar headed for its
biggest weekly rise since May on Friday as economic data
reinforced expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this year.
European shares steadied on the view that Greece will secure a
bailout.
The dollar hovered near a seven-week high against a basket
of major currencies, boosted by lower U.S. jobless
claims. The dollar index is up 1.7 percent this week.
The euro was mired close to a seven-week low of
$1.0854, hit in the previous session. The dollar touched a
three-week high of 124.23 yen.
Speculation over the timing of the next U.S. rate rise has
returned to the forefront, with investors looking to U.S. CPI
data and Michigan sentiment data later in the session for clues.
"The focus is turning to the U.S. rate cycle, and (the
market reckons) a September rate hike is still, if not probable,
at least possible," RBC Capital Markets global head of FX
strategy, Adam Cole, said.
"That's picked up from Greece as the main driver of our
market ... From now the euro goes down primarily because the
dollar is going up."
Euro zone shares eased as a relief rally over Greece's
bailout agreement ran out of steam. The Euro STOXX 50
lost 0.1 percent but has rallied 8 percent over the
last two weeks, its biggest fortnightly gain since January.
U.S. stock futures were flat.
German yields were lower at the opening of a parliamentary
debate in Berlin, as the government sought approval for talks on
a third bailout programme for Greece.
Following its successful passage through the Greek
parliament, German lawmakers are expected to give Berlin a
green light to start negotiations.
Analysts said that with the risk of a Greek exit from the
euro zone diminished, the market would focus again on policy
divergence between the Fed, which is pondering rate rises, and
monetary easing by the European Central Bank.
"There is a little bit of an anticlimax after the Greece
headlines... A lot of people did not expect the worst to happen
and so money had already poured in," said Peregrine & Black
trader Markus Huber.
"Along with the focus on central bank timing of interest
rate hikes, both (Bank of England governor Mark) Carney and
(Federal Reserve President Janet) Yellen, that's probably why
the market is going back and forth."
Sterling hit its highest against the euro in more than 7-1/2
years after Carney said the decision to raise rates
will come into "sharper focus" around the end of 2015, his
strongest hint yet about the timing of the bank's next move.
The MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks
from developed economies, is up 2.2 percent this week, its
biggest weekly gain since May.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.3 percent as Chinese shares recovered
further, helped by government support measures after their
recent crash.
Advancing for the second straight day, Shanghai shares
rose 3.5 percent.
Although drastic government measures have managed to stem
its slide, the benchmark Shanghai index is still down roughly 20
percent from a 7-1/2-year peak reached a month ago.
Concerns over demand from China are also weighing on copper
, which fell over 1 percent and is near a 6-year low.
Brent crude oil rose slightly, though a supply glut kept
prices pinned near $57 per barrel.
Plentiful supply also crimped platinum prices, which fell
below $1,000 an ounce for the first time since February 2009.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Lionel Laurent;
Editing by Louise Ireland/Ruth Pitchford)