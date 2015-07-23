(Adds U.S. trading, latest prices, and changes byline and
dateline; previous LONDON)
* Record-low U.S. jobless claims narrow dollar losses
* Treasury yields rise
* Gold lifted by softer dollar
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, July 23 Disappointing earnings results
from corporate bellwethers weighed on equity prices in Europe
and on Wall Street on Thursday, while strong U.S. labor market
data helped the dollar narrow losses.
Gold got a lift from the softer dollar and backed away from
five-year lows to briefly trade above $1,100 an ounce, while oil
prices held steady.
Coming off a two-day dip, U.S. stock indexes were mixed.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38.28 points, or
0.21 percent, to 17,812.76, the S&P 500 declined 1.81
points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,112.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.03 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,188.80.
Caterpillar shares fell as much as 3.4 percent to a
four-year low of $77.03 after the world's largest construction
and mining equipment maker reported sales declines in key
markets in a sluggish global economy.
American Express fell 2.8 percent to $77.75 as
revenue missed expectations, while 3M was down 2.5
percent at $151.44 after the diversified manufacturer cut its
full-year forecast.
"Companies such as Caterpillar are a litmus test for the
global economy, especially when the market is concerned about
China's economy," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
European equities fell in late trading after
disappointing updates from companies including Aberdeen Asset
Management and British energy supplier SSE.
In currency markets, the euro briefly traded above $1.10 for
the first time in a week, as the Greek parliament signed off on
reforms needed to start negotiations with lenders in a bid to
avert bankruptcy.
The dollar index pared earlier losses on news that
U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest level in more
than four decades. It was last off 0.40 percent. The data made
rate hikes by the Federal Reserve appear more likely.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent against the dollar
at $1.0976 and 0.55 percent against the yen at 136.12 yen
.
U.S. Treasury debt yields were higher, as prices eased
after the weekly jobless claims report. Benchmark 10-year
Treasury notes were down 2/32 in price to yield
2.329 percent, from a yield of 2.325 percent late Wednesday.
Worries over demand for commodities from markets such as
China and the impact of an expected U.S. interest rate hike on
emerging market capital flows have taken the shine off global
markets even as fears over Greece recede.
Commodities markets were steady, with U.S. oil off 20
cents to $49.01 per barrel and Brent crude flat at
$56.20. Rising U.S. stockpiles and a strong dollar have been a
drag on oil prices.
In metals, gold edged up from a five-year low, though
bearish investors were still hovering. Gold was last near
flat at $1094.30 an ounce.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)