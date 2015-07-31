(Adds U.S. stock futures)

* July batters commodities, China stocks see biggest drop in 6 yrs

* Wall Street set to open lower

* Oil down over 15 percent for month on supply, China, dollar woes

By Marc Jones and John Geddie

LONDON, July 31 Commodities and China investors waved a relieved goodbye to July on Friday following a brutal sell-off that has revived fears about the global economy and overshadowed more encouraging news from the U.S. and Europe.

There were signs that the rout wasn't over yet as Chinese stocks - which have suffered their worst monthly drop in six years - wobbled again, oil prices slipped following a more than 15 percent July slump and metals from industrial copper to precious gold hit multi-year lows.

That happened despite a pause in the dollar's recent rise, which has been compounding the commodity pressure as signs build that the U.S. Federal Reserve is heading for its first rate hike in almost a decade.

European shares fell slightly with commodity stocks leading the market lower, but remain on track for a 4 percent monthly rise with worries around Greece's ongoing membership of the euro area kicked into the long grass.

Wall Street was set to open down 0.2 percent.

"The main moves this week have been the continued broad-based weakness in commodities," said Societe Generale strategist Alvin Tan. "Essentially they have been on the downtrend for a month and of course we have been on a roller coaster ride in China equities and that has affected sentiment."

Negotiations between Greece and its international creditors have been at the forefront of European bond investors' minds over the last months, but with the sides steadily moving towards a third bailout relief low-rated debt is back in vogue.

Italian bond yields, set to record their biggest monthly fall in over two years, outperformed benchmark German bond yields after inflation data bettered some conservative market expectations.

Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent last month, matching estimates in a Reuters poll, even though some had expected an even weaker print after reports of a mere 0.1 percent reading in Germany and the return of negative inflation to Spain in July.

Economists are now waiting for in-depth U.S. wage data due later. But just as important remained commodities and China.

Copper, considered a bellwether for global economic activity, was facing a 9 percent monthly loss as it stumbled to $5,220 an tonne. Gold was down over 7 percent on the month at $1,080.15 an ounce as it chalked up its longest run of week-on-week falls in 16 years.

FRAGILE CHINA

China's CSI300 index ended flat after a late dip to leave it down 14.7 percent on the month, and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent, extending its July losses to 13.4 percent despite recent support measures by the country's authorities.

China's securities regulator said on Friday it was investigating the impact of automated trading on the market and had clamped down on 24 trading accounts found to have abnormal bids for shares or bid cancellations.

Crude oil also slipped for a second session as concern over global oversupply intensified after the head of the OPEC oil exporters' cartel indicated there would be no cutback in production. U.S. crude was down nearly 2 percent at $47.6 a barrel.

Led by China's woes, emerging stocks looked on track to finish their third straight month in the red, with many near multi-year lows as the sector grappled with the prospect of U.S. rate rises and sluggish growth data at home.

U.S. gross domestic product data released on Thursday showed growth accelerated in the second quarter, though slightly short of some forecasts. Growth was tweaked higher in the first quarter, backing the Fed's assessment at its meeting this week that the economy was expanding "moderately."

"We believe there's enough here for the Fed to raise interest rates for the first time in nine years," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

The euro edged up 0.3 percent to $1.0963, after dropping to a one-week low of $1.0835 on Thursday. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)