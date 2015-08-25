LONDON Aug 25 European shares, oil and the
dollar extended gains in midsession trade on Tuesday as a market
rebound gathered pace after China cut interest rates and bank
reserve requirements to stimulate its wavering economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 4.2
percent, recouping the bulk of the 5 percent-plus it lost the
previous day.
The dollar index jumped to a gain of 0.70 percent against
its currency basket.
U.S. crude futures traded at $39.60 per barrel, up
3.6 percent on the day, while Brent rose 3.7 percent to
$44.28.
Global markets were pummelled on Monday, with Chinese shares
falling 8 percent, prompting market calls for stimulus measures
from authorities in Beijing that grew louder overnight after
China's main equity markets slumped a further 8 percent.
