* China factory activity shrinks at fastest pace in 3 years
* Dollar skids, European stocks, U.S. futures down 2 percent
* Crude oil futures drop, giving back a bit of recent surge
LONDON, Sept 1 World stocks and commodity prices
tumbled on Tuesday, as poor Chinese data saw fears about its
economic health intensify.
After a few upbeat days for world markets, concern about
China revived after surveys showed its manufacturing sector
shrinking at its fastest pace in three years and its services
sector also cooling.
Asian stocks, particularly in Japan and Australia
, fell overnight, and the gloomy mood extended to Europe.
The FTSEurofirst 300 dropped 2.3 percent, following its
worst month in four years.
Futures prices also pointed to Wall Street opening 2 percent
lower. Oil fell back $1.5 towards $50 a barrel,
halting biggest three-day surge in 25 years.
"The problem is that we have these brief spells of optimism
like we had last week when U.S. GDP was revised up, but the
overall theme is still the weakness in China and that is very
hard to dispel from markets," said Philip Marey, a strategist at
Rabobank in the Netherlands.
While shares and commodities remained the focus, the mood
was similarly wary in the currency and bond markets.
The safe-haven Japanese yen and the low-yielding euro
both rose against the dollar, to 120.16 yen per dollar
and $1.1323 to the euro.
Gold, another favourite of investors during periods
of uncertainty, was up at $1,143 an ounce. It had risen
3.5 percent in August, its best month since January.
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, summed up the situation in a speech in Indonesia, where
she said global economic growth was now likely to be weaker than
had been expected just a few months ago.
She cited both a slower recovery in major advanced economies
and a further slowdown in emerging nations and highlighted the
need to "be vigilant for spillovers" from China's stutters.
"The transition (in China) to a more market-based economy
and the unwinding of risks built up in recent years is complex
and could well be somewhat bumpy," she added.
CAUTION! FRAGILE CHINA
The latest bout of volatility was kicked off by losses on
Wall Street, after comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer appeared to keep alive chances of a U.S.
interest rate increase in September.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) then
compounded matters, falling to 49.7 in August from the previous
month's reading of 50.0, its weakest showing in three years and
below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.
"Recent volatilities in global financial markets could weigh
on the real economy, and a pessimistic outlook may become
self-fulfilling," said He Fan, chief economist at Caixin Insight
Group. A separate survey from Fan's organisation had also shown
the country's services sector slowing.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan
lost 1.9 percent to extend the more than 10
percent it had lost in August.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.2 percent, but
the CSI300 index was almost flat.
The pain was felt elsewhere. Japan's Nikkei had
slumped 3.8 percent after losing 8.2 percent in August.
Australian, Indonesian and Hong Kong
stocks were all down by more than 2 percent.
Russia's rouble was among the hardest-hit emerging market
currencies as the price of oil fell. Gulf stocks
and metals markets were hurt as well.
London Metal Exchange copper fell almost 1 percent
to $5,087.50 as markets reopened after a long holiday weekend.
Nickel slid 2 percent and aluminium skidded as well.
Another recent victim of the China jitters, the Australian
dollar, edged up. It gained about 0.2 percent to $0.7125
after the Reserve Bank of Australia held Aussie
interest rates steady.
