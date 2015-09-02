* Europe flat, U.S. futures rise as China calms
* ECB seen taking dovish stance at Thursday meet
* U.S. private payrolls data due at 1215 GMT
* Oil extends losses on weak economic outlook
(Adds U.S. equity futures, updates prices)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Sept 2 China's moves to steady its
financial markets with a mixture of curbs and support, combined
with investor bets on more help from major central banks, helped
stock markets recover some of their recent losses on Wednesday.
U.S. equity futures were up 0.7 percent and European
equities were broadly flat at 1157 GMT, building on early relief
after Chinese stocks managed to bounce from steep losses
.
Commodities stocks were hit hard, however, as U.S. crude
fell 84 cents to $44.57 a barrel. Brent crude was
down 61 cents to $48.95.
As fears about China's economic slowdown and its impact on
world growth rattle markets, its central bank has pumped cash
into the economy and investors now bet the U.S. Federal Reserve
will delay an interest rate rise that had been expected as early
as this month.
U.S. private employment data due later on Wednesday, a
precursor to Friday's critical non-farm payroll data, is
expected to show firms added more jobs in August than July.
"The general level of volatility is going to stay for some
time. People are still nervous despite several policy responses
in China," Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said, adding
he did not expect the market to close at a new low.
With the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, traders
said there were growing expectations for a dovish stance to
soothe markets. The ECB launched its bond-buying scheme, or
quantitative easing, this year and it has pledged to intervene
further if needed.
"Investors are keenly awaiting (ECB President Mario)
Draghi's press conference tomorrow and a lot of investors are
not taking major positions ahead of that," said RIA Capital
Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"The likelihood is that he is going to adopt a dovish
posture given the rising global headwinds and the market will
pay particular attention to the inflation forecasts for 2016 and
2017."
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were 3 basis points down at 0.78 percent,
retreating from a two-week high of 0.82 percent hit on Monday.
Yields on other top-rated bonds were down a similar amount.
The dollar rose as steadier markets took the heat out of a
rush to unwind carry trades that boosted the safe-haven yen and
the low-yielding euro in recent weeks.
"There has been a moderation in risk aversion with European
stocks and Wall Street stock futures in the green. That has seen
the yen give up some of its recent gains," said Alvin Tan,
currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"U.S. payrolls will be the focus, but I doubt it will change
the current debate over whether the Federal Reserve will hike
rates in the near term or not."
Emerging market stocks fell for the third straight day, down
half a percent and approaching recent 6-year lows
while the rouble extended the previous session's 3.8 percent
fall against the dollar which was the biggest one-day loss in
three months.
The rouble was down 2 percent against the dollar, adding to
the previous day's 3.8 pct loss which was the biggest one day
fall in three months. Russian 5-year credit default swaps rose
15 basis points to two-week highs. The moves come as oil prices
slide further and the West extends sanctions against Moscow.
Asian shares fell for a third straight day on Wednesday as
weak manufacturing reports from China, the United States and
Europe fuelled worries about slowing global growth.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth
Pitchford)