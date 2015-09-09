* Europe shares follow Asia higher, Tokyo up 8 percent
* Wall Street set for modestly higher open
* Dollar strengthens against yen, euro
* German debt auction uncovered, U.S. sale eyed
* Oil dips on oversupply, gold steady
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, Sept 9 Global shares rose on Wednesday,
led by an 8 percent surge in Japanese stocks, helping lift the
dollar as the prospect of more economic stimulus from China
soothed investors rattled by recent market turmoil.
The charge into stocks pushed yields on low-risk government
bonds higher, though a sale of German 10-year debt attracted
bids worth less than the amount on offer. The U.S. Treasury is
scheduled to auction $21 billion of 10-year paper later.
Oil prices gave up early gains on concern about oversupply.
European shares followed Asia higher. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.4 percent to a two-week
high, led by miners tracking a sharp rise in metals prices on
expectations of more stimulus in top consumer China.
U.S. index futures suggested Wall Street would
open up about 1 percent.
The stock market gains were sparked by a rally in Chinese
shares on Tuesday, when weaker-than-expected August trade
reinforced investors' expectations that Beijing would act to
bolster slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.
China's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it would
strengthen fiscal policy, boost infrastructure spending and
speed up tax reform, helping lift Chinese shares for a second
day. The Shanghai Composite closed 2.3 percent higher
and the CSI 300 index rose 1.96 percent while Hong
Kong's Hang Seng was up 4.5 percent.
Angus Gluskie, managing director of White Funds Management
in Sydney, described Wednesday's stock rally as a "speculative
bounce".
"The market will remain susceptible to a return of
negativity until we see signs of some improvement in the
original causes of weakness, which were predominantly Chinese
growth concerns," he said.
Signals from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan will cut
corporate taxes pushed the Nikkei 225 stock index up 7.7
percent, the most it has risen in a day since the depths of the
global financial crisis in October 2008.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
also rallied strongly, rising 3.3 percent, with
gains across all the major indices.
Investors' increased appetite for risk saw the dollar firm
against the safe-haven yen and the euro. The single European
currency was down 0.5 percent at $1.1142 while the yen
was 0.9 percent weaker at 120.85 per dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.4 percent.
"In the short term, U.S.-German rate spreads are pushing
back to their widest of the year and could start to weigh on the
euro," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"At the same time if there is, albeit temporarily, a
recovery in the risk environment we should see a return of
euro-funded trades."
Brent, the global benchmark for crude oil, was down
80 cents at $47.82 a barrel.
"The oil market is still oversupplied," said Tamas Varga of
PVM.
German 10-year bond yields rose 1 basis point
to 0.69 percent. Germany sold 3.2 billion euros of the paper at
an average yield of 0.69 percent, attracting bids worth less
than the 4 billion on offer.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also rose and were
last up 3.4 bps at 2.23 percent, their highest since Aug. 10.
"The environment for the auctions seems tricky amid the
ongoing concerns about Chinese selling (of Treasuries). No one
really knows how Chinese demand is going to behave, and that's
creating uncertainty here," said Commerzbank strategist Michael
Leister.
Copper hit a seven-week high above $5,400 a tonne.
Gold held above a three-week low, last trading at
$1,119.38 an ounce, having fallen as low at $1,116.20 earlier
this week.
(Additional reporting by Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Libby George in
London; Editing by Catherine Evans)