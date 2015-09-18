* Fed's growth warning hits European, US stocks
* Emerging markets welcome lack of change
* 2016 "liftoff" now possible
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 18 Developed market stocks fell on
Friday and bonds rose, pushing yields sharply lower, after the
U.S. Federal Reserve cited weakening global growth and the
recent upsurge in financial market volatility as its reasons for
not raising interest rates.
Stocks and currencies in emerging markets, however, which
are more vulnerable to higher U.S. interest rates, welcomed the
Fed's decision on Thursday to postpone "lift off" for at least
another month, and rose across the board.
The FTSEuroFirst index of leading 300 shares slid 2 percent
to 1,396 points, its biggest fall in two weeks.
Germany's DAX fell 2.6 percent to 9,961 points and
France's CAC 40 was down 2.3 percent at 4,546 points.
Britain's FTSE 100 index also followed Wall Street's
overnight lead, and was down 1 percent at 6,121 points. U.S.
futures predicted a fall of almost 1 percent at the open later
on Friday.
European government bond yields tumbled, tracking the 2-year
U.S. Treasury yield's biggest fall since Treasuries were first
included in the Fed's quantitative easing bond-buying stimulus
programme in March 2009.
The 10-year German Bund yield was down 12 basis points
, on course for the biggest one-day fall since early
July and the second biggest this year.
A growing number of economists, including those at Morgan
Stanley and Barclays, are now wondering whether the Fed will
raise rates at all this year, given its concerns over growth and
market volatility, as well as the strength of the dollar.
"The Fed's rather downbeat outlook came as an unwelcome
surprise, and it's likely to take a while for investors to
figure out whether the Fed is seeing something that the rest of
us aren't," said Michael Hewson, chief strategist at CMC
Markets.
Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Friday
the BoE may have to cut interest rates if inflation remains low
and global risks materialise. European Central Bank policymaker
Benoit Coeure said global growth prospects have darkened,
particularly in emerging markets.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the global outlook has appeared
to become less certain, adding that recent falls in U.S. stock
prices and a rise in the value of the dollar were already
tightening U.S. financial market conditions.
The Fed's fresh economic projections showed 13 of 17
policymakers still foresee at least one rate hike in 2015, down
only slightly from 15 at the last forecast made in June. But it
also trimmed its forecasts for 2016 and 2017 economic growth.
RE-EMERGING MARKETS
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 1.1 percent to a
four-week high. It was the index's third consecutive daily
increase, something not seen since early July.
Yellen explicitly noted the central bank was focusing on the
slowdown in China and emerging markets, saying one key issue is
whether there might be a risk of a more abrupt slowdown in
China.
"Now it's a waiting game again, and every upcoming meeting
is on the table so long as data and conditions can justify a
move. However, there is no guarantee that the conditions will be
satisfactory ahead of the end of 2015," said Lee Ferridge at
State Street.
A sudden devaluation of the yuan by the People's Bank of
China's last month surprised global markets and stoked worries
that its economy may be in worse shape than previously thought.
A Barclays survey of more than 700 global investors
published this week showed that most believed Chinese growth
figures are overstated, with more than half of those saying by
as much as two full percentage points.
Emerging market equities rose to one-month highs on Friday,
with MSCI's broadest emerging market index up 0.6
percent and on track for the biggest weekly rise since early
April, with 3.7 percent gains.
However, Japan's Nikkei average, in line with other
developed equity markets, ended three days of gains to close 2
percent lower.
In currencies, the dollar was still on the defensive after
falling more than 1 percent just after the Fed's decision. The
dollar index against a basket of major currencies was
down a quarter of one percent to a three-week low of 94.301 on
Friday.
The euro was steady at $1.1435, having hit a
three-week high of $1.1459 earlier on Friday. The dollar fell
0.7 percent against the yen to 119.20 yen.
U.S. debt yields remained under downward pressure, with the
two-year note's yield slipping a further 4 basis points to 0.66
percent, only a day after it hit a 4 1/2-year high of 0.819
percent.
In commodities, U.S. crude futures were down 1.1
percent at $46.37 per barrel, but still up more than 4 percent
on the week. Brent was a touch lower at $48.95 a barrel.
Gold took heart from the dollar's travails and hit a
two-week high of $1,139 per ounce. It last stood at $1,136.
