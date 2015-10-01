* Tokyo leads Asia higher, European shares gain 0.8 pct
* China PMI revised up but points to weakness ahead
* Dollar steady before jobs data, Aussie climbs after China
PMI
* Industrial metals, crude gain after quarter-end surge
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Oct 1 World stocks and commodities
rebounded on Thursday after a bruising third quarter, as surveys
showed Chinese manufacturing activity was stronger than many
global investors had feared.
The Purchasing Managers' Index data nevertheless indicated
China's manufacturing shrank again in September, suggesting the
world's second-largest economy is still cooling more rapidly
than expected a few months ago.
Relief the figures were not worse sparked 0.5 to 0.7 percent
gains for Chinese stocks. But gains of nearly 2
percent by the Nikkei in Tokyo set the pace as all of
Asia made gains.
Germany's DAX rose 1.3 percent, Britain's FTSE
gained 0.2 percent and France's CAC advanced 0.9
percent as a global rally that began on Wednesday kept rolling.
Wall Street's S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial
and Nasdaq indexes were expected climb 0.6 to 0.9 percent
when they open.
Manufacturing PMIs and weekly unemployment claims will set
the tone for Friday's non-farm payrolls jobs data, which will
feed the debate on a U.S. interest rate increase this year.
"The clouds are clearing a bit. Overall, China is clearly
slowing, but what does give me comfort is that its policy
dashboard has a lot more buttons to press on it than ours in
Europe," said Neil Williams, chief economist at fund manager
Hermes in London.
"I'm now expecting China to cut quite aggressively its
interest rates and reserve requirements, and even move towards a
fiscal splurge."
Europe's gains came despite weaker euro zone manufacturing
growth, a slowing of new orders and price-cutting that
underscored the region's sluggishness.
The PMIs came a day after official data showed consumer
prices fell again in September, adding to pressure on the
European Central Bank to expand its stimulus programme, already
set at more than 1 trillion euros.
In currency markets, the dollar rose slightly on
expectations the Federal Reserve is still considering its first
rate rise in almost a decade later this year.
Along with the soft euro zone figures, that pushed the euro
down to 1.1146. The Australian dollar, used as a proxy
for China-related trades, had earlier risen 0.5 percent to
$0.7058 following the China PMIs.
"The Chinese data was just slightly better and this is
lending some confidence to investors," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "Having said
that, euro/dollar is still stuck within familiar ranges."
EMERGING RELIEF
Commodities markets also bounced amid the lull in global
risk aversion. Copper and nickel rallied as
bearish investors closed out quarter-end positions and Chinese
holidays approached.
Industrial metals seemed unaffected by another dive in the
shares of commodity group Glencore. Worries about its
investment-grade credit rating, which could affect its access to
financing, rumbled on despite upbeat broker notes from its
bankers, Citigroup, and also Barclays.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.2 percent at $5,175 a tonne after hitting two-week highs.
Nickel hovered near a four-week high at $10,550 a tonne
as safe-haven gold slid to a two-week low.
Oil also headed higher. U.S. crude was up 2.2 percent
at $46.11 a barrel even though data showed a surge in U.S. crude
oil and gasoline stockpiles last week. Brent crude rose
2 percent to $49.30 a barrel.
Europe's benchmark bond markets were largely steady
as most investors eyed more ECB bond buying and waited
for the U.S. jobs data on Friday.
Emerging market stocks and currencies enjoyed the respite.
MSCI's benchmark global EM index climbed 0.8 percent
as the Brazilian real, Malaysian ringgit, Turkish
lira, South African rand and Chilean peso
all held their ground.
"The market has simply become too negative, particularly on
China," said Thomas Harr, head of EM research at Danske Bank.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Karin Strohecker;
Editing by Larry King)