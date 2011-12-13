* Wall Street set to open higher
* Ratings concerns weigh
* European stock gains seen short lived
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 13 European stocks and the
euro inched higher on Tuesday after steep selloffs, staying
vulnerable to further losses on warnings by rating agencies
about the euro zone's outlook following an EU summit that
disappointed markets.
U.S. markets were poised to open higher on Wall Street after
sharp falls on Monday with stock index futures up around 0.5
percent ahead of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve assessment of
the U.S. economy.
The Fed's FOMC holds its final scheduled meeting of the year
later but investors expect the U.S. central bank to hold off on
offering the economy any fresh stimulus as it weighs encouraging
signs on the recovery against the risks coming from Europe.
Foreign exchange traders said there was a clear bias to sell
the euro on any bounce after the threat of further imminent
sovereign downgrades because EU leaders had failed to come up
with decisive steps to tackle the region's debt crisis.
"The only thing that would be enough to restore confidence
for now would be aggressive bond buying by the ECB," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
Europe's problems were highlighted when the European Central
Bank reported it had seen demand for close to 300 billion euros
-- a new 2-1/2 year high -- at its weekly handout of limit-free
cash for banks unable to access open markets.
The euro hovered around $1.32, above a two-month low set in
Asia of about $1.3160, and due mainly to traders covering
existing short positions.
"The last blow for the euro was the announcement from the
ratings agencies last night," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
Fitch Ratings said last week's EU summit, in which leaders
agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration,
failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the crisis, thus
increasing short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.
While Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it intends to
review the ratings of all 27 members of the European Union in
the first quarter of 2012 after EU leaders offered "few new
measures" to resolve the crisis.
STOCKS RECOVER
The lack of progress on short-term measures to solve the
region's debt crisis worried equity investors even as stock
prices recovered slightly after Monday's sharp sell-off.
The MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) was
barely changed, down 0.05 percent, while Europe's main stock
index, FTSEurofirst 300, was up 0.7 percent after
falling 1.9 percent on Monday.
A survey of German analysts and investors showed
expectations for the economy in the coming six months
unexpectedly improved in December, but perceptions of current
developments remained on a downward trend.
The result meant Germany was likely to suffer from a bad
first quarter next year but avoid a recession, economist Michael
Schroeder of the Mannheim-based ZEW economic think tank said.
Prices in the core German debt market dipped slightly after
the survey meanwhile the risk of sovereign rating downgrades
saw Italian bond yields rise.
Longer-dated Spanish bonds also rose as riskier assets
suffered due to the risk that rating agency Standard and Poor's
could act on its warning over the region's debt ratings.
In the Treasury bill market Spain and Belgium's short-term
borrowing costs dropped sharply, though yields remained
painfully high for Madrid as nervous markets braced for those
potential euro zone rating downgrades.
The euro zone rescue fund, the EFSF, held its first auction
of short-term debt, selling nearly 2 billion euros of
three-month bills at an average yield of 0.22 percent.
Demand was strong at 3.2 times the amount offered, and the
yield compared well with German equivalent paper
which offers between -0.01 percent and 0.07 percent.