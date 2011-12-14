* Euro falls to fresh 11-month low
* European shares 0.7 pct lower
* Italy debt costs seen rising at auction
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 14 The euro hit an 11-month
low against the dollar and stocks eased on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve warned Europe's sovereign debt crisis could hurt
the U.S. economy but failed to signal fresh action to stimulate
growth.
Euro/dollar slumped to its lowest level since January at
$1.3005 as investors also speculated that more euro zone nations
may be hit with debt downgrades in the near term given that a
quick solution to the region's crisis remains elusive.
"If we get a further deterioration of the euro zone debt
crisis, if we see a lot of countries being downgraded, or more
problems in the banking sector, this $1.30 is not going to
hold," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at Danske in
Copenhagen.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, rose as high as 80.407.
Markets have been sliding since the start of the week as
investors increasingly take the view that measures agreed at
last week's EU leaders summit did not go far enough to resolve
the two-year-old debt crisis.
European shares fell, tracking Wall Street lower with the
key FTSEurofirst 300 index down about 0.7 percent. The
heavyweight banking sector, strongly exposed to the euro zone
crisis, lagged. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell
0.9 percent.
"There was a bit of expectation in the market yesterday
about the Fed (announcing stimulus)," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
strategist at Charles Stanley.
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
extended their losing streak into a third
straight day with the index now down over 3.6 percent in the
past month.
DEBT SALES EYED
Debt markets were on edge ahead of a planned sale in Rome of
up to 3 billion euros of new 5-year bonds - Italy's first sale
of longer-term debt since the European Union took steps towards
greater fiscal integration last week.
The benchmark five-year bond yield was
volatile, rising above 7.00 percent before easing to 6.76
percent, and poor demand at the sale may send 10-year Italian
bond yields towards lifetime highs having already climbed above
the 7.0 percent level considered unsustainable.
Germany will offer 5 billion euros of new 2-year bonds, and
may struggle to attract demand after yields marked new euro-era
lows this week after the ECB cut interest rates last week.
Although a five-year Bund auction last week saw strong
demand, three out of four of the country's previous auctions
drew less bids than the amount on offer.