* Swiss central bank eyed
* Spanish bond auctions loom
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 15 The euro steadied just off
new 11-month lows on Thursday, with eyes fixed on a Swiss
National Bank (SNB) meeting to consider its campaign of currency
intervention while a Spanish bond auction will offer more signs
on the depth of Europe's debt crisis.
The prospect of more sovereign ratings downgrades and a
gloomy outlook for the euro zone economy after two-years of
turmoil has depressed demand for European stocks and much of the
region's debt, prompting safe-haven buying of the U.S. dollar,
Treasuries and German government bonds.
"Overall, the outlook for the euro remains dark, with the
unravelling of the treaty last week, refusal to lend to the IMF
and the overall downside risks to global growth," said Paul
Robson, currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.
"We expect the euro to fall to $1.26 by the end of Q1 next
year."
The Swiss central bank is not expected to do much but some
investors are worried that the recent fall in the euro could
prompt it to raise the permissable exchange rate with the franc.
The SNB set a cap of 1.20 francs to the euro on Sept. 6 to
try to shield the economy from recession, after investors
seeking a safe-haven from the euro zone debt turmoil almost
pushed the unit to parity against the single currency in August.
There is no sign of the surge in inflation which the
intervention policy risks, rather Switzerland is increasingly
threatened by a downward deflationary spiral.
"Speculation remains intense that the SNB will act by
lifting the euro-Swiss floor higher, possibly towards 1.2500,"
Credit Suisse analyst Koon How Heng said in a note.
The Spanish bond auction is also key after a rise in Italy's
borrowing costs on Wednesday sent the euro down and depressed
equity markets.
The government plans to issue up to 3.5 billion euros in
debt maturing in Jan 2016, April 2020 and April 2021 but they
are likely to pay 2 percentage points less to shift five-year
paper than Italy did on Wednesday.
Flash euro zone, German and French PMIs for December are
likely to paint a grim picture.
A private sector survey out earlier indicated China's
factory output will shrink again in December, adding to the
headwinds facing a global economy struggling with sluggish U.S.
growth and the euro zone's problems.
"We're quite bearish about the world at the moment," said
Damien Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse in Sydney.
"You're looking at basically the three major economies in the
world causing problems."
European shares stated slightly firmer but were expected to
have a mixed day as liquidity dries up ahead of the year end.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up about 0.3 percent in
early trade.