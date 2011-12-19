LONDON Dec 19 European stocks and the
euro were under pressure on Monday in the wake of a fresh rating
agency warning on the euro zone debt crisis, while news of the
death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il sparked fears of
regional instability in Asia.
MSCI's world equity index was down around
0.5 percent, while the key FTSE Eurofirst 300 opened
0.6 percent lower with other major regional indexes also down.
In Asia, South Korea's benchmark index hit a three-week closing
low, down 3.4 percent, having fallen as much as 5 percent
earlier.
The euro was about 0.1 percent lower at $1.3022, not far
from an 11-month low of $1.2944 hit last week, on fears that
ratings downgrades for several European countries could derail
progress towards resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.
In Asia investors sought the dollar as a safe haven when
news of the North Korean leader's death broke, but by 0815 GMT
the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of currencies, had given up its gains and was flat around
80.25.
"It is hard to predict how things in North Korea will
develop from here this time. The news comes at a time when
financial markets had already been in fragile shape," said Bae
Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
That fragility was highlighted on Friday when Fitch Ratings
warned it may downgrade France and six other euro zone
countries, saying a comprehensive solution to the region's debt
crisis was "technically and politically beyond reach".
German government bonds were steady early on Monday,
supported by some safe-haven buying linked to the death of the
North Korean leader and the ratings agency warnings.
While credit downgrades are anticipated, trade is expected
to thin out ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Markets are expected to monitor the outcome of a euro zone
finance ministers' teleconference from 1430 GMT on Monday.
Commodities, already under pressure due to Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, also fell on the North Korean news, with
Brent crude off 0.6 percent at about $102.75 a barrel.
Gold, usually regarded as a safe-haven asset in times of
uncertainty, recovered from losses seen in Asia was steady at
$1,591.59 an ounce.