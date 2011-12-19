* Dollar stabilises after Kim Jong-il death
* Eyes on Eurogroup finance ministers
* Stock markets mixed
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 19 Fears of sovereign
downgrades over the euro zone debt crisis pressured the euro on
Monday, while news of the death of North Korean leader Kim
Jong-il fed fears of regional instability in Asia.
The euro slipped about 0.1 percent to $1.3024 versus
the dollar, edging back towards an 11-month low hit last week of
$1.2945 on fears that ratings downgrades for several European
countries could derail progress towards resolving the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"The main focus for markets remains the developments in
Europe and the subsequent implications for global growth," said
Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.
Stocks were mixed, with MSCI's world equity index
down around 0.3 percent while the key
FTSEurofirst 300 index recovered from early losses to
climb 0.6 percent from Friday's closing level.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of currencies, was flat for the day at 80.26, paring
gains made in the Asian session.
Eurogroup finance ministers will discuss progress in
pursuing fiscal consolidation later on Monday,
after a key summit earlier this month failed to produce a
convincing plan to solve the region's funding problems,
prompting rating agencies to respond negatively.
The finance ministers also face a deadline on Monday to
decide their contributions to a plan to extend up to 200 billion
euros in bilateral loans to the IMF to bolster its
crisis-fighting muscle.
Fitch was the latest rating agency to warn it may downgrade
European sovereign debt. It said France and six other euro zone
countries could see their ratings cut as a comprehensive
solution to the region's debt crisis was "technically and
politically beyond reach".
Moody's Investors Service also cut Belgium's credit rating
by two notches to Aa3 late on Friday, sending the benchmark
10-year Belgian bond yield 7 basis points higher
to 4.4 percent. The yield spread between 10-year Belgian debt
and equivalent German bonds widened to 252 basis points.
NORTH KOREAN RISK
North Korea's announcement on Monday that its leader Kim
Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip on Saturday
sparked immediate concern over who is in control of the
reclusive state and its nuclear programme.
Kim Jong-un, Kim's youngest son, was named by North Korea's
official news agency KCNA as the "great successor".
The news prompted a sharp fall in South Korean stocks, where
the benchmark index closed at a three-week low, down 3.4
percent.
"Geopolitical risks have been quite high this year ... and
this (the North Korean leader's death) adds to a global
environment of rising risks so it's not good news," said Thomas
Costerg, European Economist at Standard Chartered Bank.
German government bonds were steady early on Monday,
supported by some safe-haven buying linked to the death of the
North Korean leader and the ratings agency warnings.
While credit downgrades are anticipated, trade is expected
to thin out ahead of the Christmas holidays.
Commodities, already under pressure due to Europe's
sovereign debt crisis, also fell on the North Korean news, but
were seeing some recovery in Europe. Brent crude was up
0.3 percent at about $103.65 a barrel. Gold, usually
regarded as a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty,
recovered from losses seen in Asia and was steady at $1,594.55
an ounce.