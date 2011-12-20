* Euro up slightly but cautious on euro zone problems
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 20 European stocks and the
euro were under pressure on Tuesday after a euro zone plan to
boost crisis funds parked with the IMF failed to reach a
hoped-for target, though looming ECB funding for the region's
banks lifted sentiment in some bond markets.
The euro hovered around $1.3010 on Tuesday, slightly
up on the day and off Monday's low of around $1.2983. It hit an
11-month low of $1.2944 last week.
"Concerns about the European situation will keep the euro
under pressure even if it manages short-term rises," said Sumino
Kamei, a senior currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
European shares extended a two-week slide to be
down around 0.3 percent while MSCI's world equity index
was little changed.
Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost the IMF's
resources by 150 billion euros to help tackle the region's
two-year old debt crisis, but it was unclear if the bloc would
reach its overall 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed
out. This has created doubts about whether the scheme would work
with London, Washington and Germany's Bundesbank unenthusiastic.
The increase in the IMF resources was seen as a vital part
of Europe's steps to prevent the debt crisis from spinning out
of control given worries that the region's scheduled permanent
bailout fund is too small to handle the debt problems.
Attention is gradually switching to Wednesday's first
offering by the European Central Bank of low-cost, three-year
funds to the region's banks, which some hope will encourage them
to buy high-yielding Spanish and Italian bonds while other
believe will be used instead to repair their balance sheets.
A Reuters poll showed euro zone banks were expected to snap
up 250 billion euros at the tender, although forecasts ranged
from 50 to 450 billion euros, indicating a high degree of
uncertainty.
Earlier the mood in Asian markets was still risk-averse,
after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears
of regional instability, though share market recovered much of
Monday's losses.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average ended up 0.5 percent,
moving away from Monday's three-week low, while South
Korea's benchmark index outperformed with a 0.7 percent
rise, after plunging as much as 5 percent on news of Kim's
death.
Market players said thin pre-holiday trade may exaggerate
price swings, but further heavy selling was unlikely until there
was another catalyst, such as European sovereign ratings cuts.
In the oil market Brent crude futures rose above $104 on
Tuesday, buoyed by the risk of supply being disrupted from
Central Asian oil producer Kazakhstan, even as sanctions-hit
Iran struggles to maintain its production and Libyan output is
delayed.