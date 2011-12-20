* German Ifo survey boosts European shares
* Euro up but rises seen capped
* ECB 3-yr loan tender eyed
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Dec 20 European shares and the
euro rose on Tuesday on unexpectedly good news about the German
economy's prospects, but concerns about problems policymakers
are having in tackling the euro zone debt crisis limited gains.
German business sentiment rose in December helped by solid
consumer demand in the run up to the Christmas holiday, the
Munich-based Ifo think tank said.
"The business climate in retailing and domestic construction
has improved, said Klaus Abberger, the survey's coordinator.
"At the moment I don't think we (Germany) will fall into
recession again."
The euro was up about 0.3 percent to $1.3040, away
from Monday's low of around $1.2983 and having hit an 11-month
low of $1.2944 last week.
European shares reversed early losses to be up
about 0.25 percent after the survey's release, temporarily
ending a two-week slide, while the MSCI world equity index
gained around 0.2 percent after starting flat.
"Sentiment remains fragile towards the euro," said Simon
Derrick, head of currency research at Bank of New York Mellon.
"You just need another piece of bad news and the euro will
nudging closer to its 2011 lows," he said.
Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost the IMF's
resources by 150 billion euros to help tackle the region's
two-year old debt crisis, but it was unclear if the bloc would
reach its overall 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed
out.
The increase in the IMF resources was seen as a vital part
of Europe's steps to prevent the crisis from spinning out of
control given worries that the region's scheduled permanent
bailout fund is too small to handle the debt problems.
The markets remain focused on debt funding costs that have
risen sharply for many EU nations.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi told European
Parliament on Monday that the ECB's purchases of peripheral debt
were temporary, disappointing investors who were hoping for
further bond buying that would keep yields stable.
He also said 2012 will be a difficult year for the euro
zone's banks, and recovery is likely to be slow.
ECB FUNDS KEY
Attention is now switching to Wednesday's first offering by
the ECB of low-cost, three-year funds to the region's banks,
which some hope will encourage them to buy high-yielding Spanish
and Italian bonds while other believe will instead be used to
repair balance sheets.
A Reuters poll showed euro zone banks were expected to snap
up 250 billion euros at the tender, although forecasts ranged
from 50 to 450 billion euros, indicating a high degree of
uncertainty.
Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on the hopes that banks
will borrow a large amount of the ECB's three-year funds and buy
the higher-yielding bonds issued by the two countries.
That was reflected in a sharp drop in Spanish short-term
financing costs at auction.
Italian 10-year yields fell 10 basis points to
6.76 percent, narrowing the difference to safe-haven German
bunds to 485 basis points.
Earlier the mood in Asian markets was still risk-averse,
after the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears
of regional instability, though share market recovered much of
Monday's losses.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average ended up 0.5 percent,
moving away from Monday's three-week low, while South
Korea's benchmark index outperformed with a 0.7 percent
rise, after plunging as much as 5 percent on news of Kim's
death.
Market players said thin pre-holiday trade may exaggerate
price swings, but further heavy selling was unlikely until there
was another catalyst, such as European sovereign ratings cuts.
In the oil market Brent crude futures rose to around $104.85
a barrel, lifted by the risk of supply being disrupted from
Central Asian oil producer Kazakhstan, even as sanctions-hit
Iran struggles to maintain its production and Libyan output is
delayed.