* European shares up 0.2 pct, Asia ex-Japan off 0.3 pct
* Euro steady, looking to Thursday Italian debt sale
* Syria crisis keeps oil price buoyed
* US data awaited for recovery reading
By Mike Peacock
LONDON, Dec 27 European stocks crept
higher on Tuesday, catching the tailwind of a pre-holiday U.S.
rally, while the euro was hamstrung by the prospect of a large
Italian debt auction later in the week.
Oil prices were buoyed by positive U.S. jobs and housing
data late last week as well as the prospect of sanctions against
Syria choking off production there.
At 1130 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 992 points. Stock markets
in Britain, Hong Kong and Australia remained closed.
Asian shares eased as investors squared positions before
U.S. markets reopen after a long weekend, leaving the MSCI world
equity index fractionally higher on the day.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a steady start on Wall Street.
"With U.S. and European players in holiday mood, there is no
incentive except for year-end position adjustments," said
Hirokazu Yuihama, senior strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
"But concerns about euro zone debt will resurface ... with
the focus on refinancing needs facing Italy and Spain, and
whether sovereign yields of these countries would shoot above
levels considered unsustainable," he said.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.3 percent and has shed 17 percent so
far this year. It has underperformed the pan-European index,
which is down 12 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average
closed down 0.5 percent and has also lost 17 percent this year.
The euro traded at $1.3075, little changed on the
day. A fall below $1.2945, a level touched earlier in the month,
would take the single currency to its weakest since January.
German government bond futures were up 33 ticks due to
investors seeking safe harbour ahead of Thursday's Italian debt
auction to raise up to 8.5 billion euros via three- and 10-year
bonds.
"I think there could be some downside risks for the euro.
(Thursday's auction) will be more of a test of the market, given
that the bonds auctioned are longer maturities," said Sverre
Holbek, currency strategist at Danske in Copenhagen.
"A further rise in Italian yields should almost certainly be
euro negative, and thin liquidity may exacerbate the move."
Italian 10-year borrowing costs rose 8 basis
points on the day to 7.10 percent, a level viewed as
unsustainable in the long-run for a country facing a national
debt of around 120 percent of GDP. It faces around 150 billion
euros of debt refinancing in February-April alone.
HOPES FOR U.S.
After upbeat U.S. reports last week, investors will be
looking for more positive signs when the S&P Case-Shiller house
price index for October and consumer confidence data for
December are released later on Tuesday.
U.S. holiday season retail sales were expected to rise 3.8
percent to a record $469.1 billion, the National Retail
Federation said, slower than last year's growth but stronger
than its pre-season forecast.
Brisk sales would reinforce signs the U.S. economy is
recovering, following data showing the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits hit a 3-1/2-year low in
the week before Christmas while new U.S. single-family home
sales rose to a seven-month high.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index broke through its
200-day moving average on Friday after a four-day rally lifted
the index into positive territory for the year.
U.S. crude oil futures and gold have been
among the top performing assets in 2011, with year-to-date rises
of about 9 percent and 12 percent respectively.
Brent crude rose slightly to trade above $108, supported by
supply disruptions in Syria and Iranian naval exercises in a key
shipping lane, while improved U.S. home sales data and year-end
short-covering also supported prices.
Arab League peace monitors arrived in the Syrian city of
Homs on Tuesday for a first look after tanks were seen leaving
the hotbed of anti-government unrest where hundreds have been
killed during nine months of military crackdowns on protesters.
Syrian Oil Minister Sufian Alao said on Saturday that his
country's oil production had fallen by about 30 to 35 percent as
a result of sanctions imposed on Syria over its nine-month
crackdown on anti-government protests.
"Syria could be a support factor for the time being, but we
will not see a big climb or rocket high prices because of that,"
Ken Hasegawa, a derivatives manager with brokerage Newedge in
Tokyo, said.
Gold hovered around $1,600 an ounce, as investors
stayed on the sidelines in the final week of the year.