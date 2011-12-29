* Euro near one-yr low vs dlr, 10-yr low vs yen
* MSCI ex-Japan, Nikkei drop 0.3 pct
* Crude falls after six days of gains, gold at 3-mo low
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 29 The euro hit a ten-year
trough against the yen and its lowest since the start of 2011
against the dollar ahead of a bond sale on Thursday that will
measure Italy's chances of making it through a daunting first
quarter for public finances.
European shares inched higher in trade thinned by the
holiday season while oil prices steadied above $107 a barrel,
still showing the impact of Iran's threat to block flows through
the Straits of Hormuz, a vital trade route.
German bond prices inched up and the gap between Italian and
German benchmark debt yields widened slightly, reflecting a
cautious tone ahead of Italy's sale of up to 8.5 billion euros
($11 billion) of three- and 10-year paper.
There were optimistic signs for Rome in a halving of its
cost of borrowing over six months on Wednesday, but Thursday's
auction provides a sterner test of investors' faith in its
ability to service a huge public debt burden.
The Treasury has to refinance more than 150 billion in bills
and bonds in the first few months of 2012 and its longer term
yields remain close to levels at which other struggling euro
zone governments were forced to seek bailouts.
"The auction yesterday was good but today's will be more of
a barometer for what appetite will be at the start of next
year," said Carl Hammer, currency strategist at SEB in
Stockholm.
"Italy has a massive refinancing need early next year and
markets are a bit worried about it."
By 0910 GMT the euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.2922, just
off levels of $1.2887 hit in Asian trade - the lowest since
January 10. Against the yen, it reached a 10-year low
of 100.33 yen on the EBS trading platform, driven by selling
from Japanese retail investors and exporters.
London's FTSE stock market inched up 0.1 percent,
while markets in Frankfurt and Paris both rose
around 0.3 percent.
Asian markets fell earlier following a more than 1 percent
drop on Wall Street overnight and the Nikkei ended 0.3
percent lower. The MSCI ex-Japan Asia Pacific index
also shed 0.3 percent and both indexes look set
to be down about 18 percent during 2011.
EURO NERVES
The Italian auction is also the first test of banks'
willingness to buy longer-term sovereign debt with the nearly
500 billion euros in three-year funds that they borrowed last
week from the European Central Bank.
"If it goes well, it's an indication that, one, yield is
coming down, so the cost of funding is falling for the Italian
government," said Martin Lakos, division director at Macquarie
Private Wealth.
"And, two, if there's demand for the paper, that's a sign of
confidence, which is what the market's in real need of."
The ECB's injection of cash, together with the lull in
markets at the end of the year, have eased some of the immediate
pressure on Italy and Spain in a debt crisis dating back more
than two years.
But despite being awash with liquidity, banks still appear
distrustful; they deposited a record 452 billion euros with the
ECB's overnight facility on Tuesday rather than lend to each
other, while emergency overnight borrowing also remained high at
above 6 billion euros.
Worries over banks and government debt look set to continue
to weigh on the euro in 2012, especially given signs of
improvement in the U.S. economy that may support the dollar.
"Nobody sees anything on the horizon that could be mildly
positive for the euro," said Rob Ryan, FX strategist for BNP
Paribas in Singapore.
Brent crude oil rose 25 cents to $107.81 a barrel
after falling nearly $2 the day before, with a stronger dollar
and rising U.S. crude stocks offsetting the concerns over Iran.
"A big increase in U.S. crude oil stocks and the falling
euro against the dollar are the main pressure points for the
market at the moment," said Ken Hasegawa, a derivatives manager
with brokerage Newedge in Tokyo.
"We also had six consecutive days gaining in the oil market,
so it is not strange to see some profit-taking."