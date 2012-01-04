* Deeply discounted UniCredit rights issue weighs
* German debt auction unimpressive
* Dollar gains on stock selloff
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 4 Worries over the euro zone
debt crisis and the region's banks hit global stocks and boosted
the dollar on Wednesday after Italian lender UniCredit priced a
rights issue at a huge discount and a German bond auction failed
to impress.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to weaker open on Wall
Street on euro zone concerns after a strong rally in the
previous session.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of currencies, gained 0.6 percent to 80.10 points.
Banking sector fears were ignited by news UniCredit
had launched a 7.5 billion euro ($9.8 billion)
two-for-one rights issue at a discount of 69 percent to its
closing share price on Tuesday.
The capital increase, meant to shore up its ravaged balance
sheet, sent shares in Italy's largest bank by assets down 8.5
percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.6 percent at 1021.70 points after hitting a
five-month high on Tuesday, when strong manufacturing data from
the United States and China helped boost risk appetite.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking euro zone index, which
has many constituents exposed to the euro zone debt crisis,
fell 2.9 percent.
"Whatever way you slice and dice it, UniCredit's discount is
much bigger than for the other banks and that being the case, I
think it's come as a bit of a shock to some investors, and I
think some of them are just bailing out," said Andrew Lim, banks
analyst at Espirito Santo.
The MSCI world equity index edged down 0.2
percent after starting the session firmer in line with rises in
Asian stock markets.
GERMAN DEBT SALE UNDERWHELMS
Germany sold 4.057 billion euros ($5.30 billion) of 10-year
government bonds in its first auction of the benchmark maturity
since one last November that raised fears Europe's debt crisis
had begun to threaten its biggest economy.
Bids for the Bunds amounted to 1.3 times the amount offered
and were improvement over the previous sale - one the country's
least successful debt since the introduction of the euro.
The debt sold at an average yield of 1.93 percent, lower
than the 1.98 percent from November.
"It looks solid - there's nothing surprising. (The bid/cover
ratio) was above one, which the market will see as a decent
start for the year," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, a strategist
at Lloyds Bank in London.
The sale was "much better than November's auction, but not
particularly great either," added Peter Chatwell, rate
strategist at Credit Agricole.
The auction kicked off a huge sovereign refinancing cycle in
the euro zone, with traders worried that debt-laden countries
such as Italy and Spain may have to pay unsustainably high
prices to meet their needs.
The single currency slipped 0.8 percent to $1.2950
and within striking distance of its 2011 trough of $1.2858, hit
in the last week of December.
The falls came after a sharp rally on Tuesday in the wake of
a better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing report that saw the
single currency reach its highest in a week at $1.3077.
In another sign of stress among euro zone banks, commercial
lenders' overnight deposits at the European Central Bank hit a
record high of 453 billion euros, data showed on Wednesday.
However, key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates continued
to drop, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of
almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and ultra-cheap
three-year liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month
in the first of two opportunities to access the long-term loans.
EURO ZONE SLUMP STILL LOOMS
The latest set of purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for
the euro zone and several key individual countries suggested the
region remains on track for a moderate recession despite a
slight uptick in the data for December.
"The uplift in the euro zone PMI in December does little to
dispel fears of the region sliding back into recession," said
Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit.
The slight PMI improvement was due mainly to an upturn in
Germany, widening the divisions between the region's stronger
economies and the likes of Italy and Spain that appear to be
undergoing a severe contraction.
Euro zone inflation eased from last year's peaks of 3.0
percent in December, creating room for more ECB interest rate
cuts to help the weakening economy.
On the other side of the Atlantic, minutes on Tuesday from
the last meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy setting
committee, the FOMC, showed some members had noted that current
and prospective economic conditions could warrant additional
policy accommodation.
The Fed said it would begin publishing forecasts on the path
of interest rates later this month, a move that could suggest
rates will be on hold for longer than previously expected
, which markets saw as dollar-negative.
Oil prices eased from Tuesday's peak around $112 a barrel,
which followed threats from Iran to choke off crude shipments
through the strategic Strait of Hormuz in retaliation against
tougher sanctions from the West over its nuclear programme.
Brent February crude fell 0.63 cents to $111.43
barrel after rising more than 4 percent on Tuesday to settle at
the highest since Nov. 15.