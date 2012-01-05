* U.S. jobs report stronger than expected
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 5 Strong U.S. private sector
jobs data and concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis sent the
single currency sharply lower on Thursday, while stocks pared
losses on hopes of a robust recovery in the world's biggest
economy.
U.S. stock index futures also reversed direction after the
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report showed private sector
employers added 325,000 new jobs in December.
"The (ADP) number is stunning," said Wayne Kaufman, chief
market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York.
"It fits in well with improvements we've seen in consumer
sentiment, and obviously that's because there are more people
getting paychecks, which is making everyone happier," he added.
The ADP report follows a string of better than expected U.S.
economic data, and Friday's influential U.S. non-farm payrolls
report for December is also expected to show strong growth.
The euro extended losses against the dollar, trading at
around $1.2816, down from the $1.2833 just before the ADP
data and after earlier touching a session low of $1.2801.
The dollar rose 0.7 percent against a currency basket
, with its index trading at 80.68. The weakness in the
euro helped keep the U.S. currency near levels touched last week
that are its strongest in roughly a year.
FRENCH DEBT SALE SOLID
The single currency dipped slightly to fresh lows after the
French government's first bond auction for 2012, which saw solid
demand at higher yields.
The sale was viewed as a key test of sentiment after
European Union leaders agreed a plan to tackle the debt crisis
in December and a move by the European Central Bank to pump
nearly half a trillion euros into the region's troubled banks.
Markets have also been bracing for France to lose its
top-notch credit rating after agency Standard & Poor's warned in
early December of a mass downgrade of euro zone states due to
concerns about the bloc's two-year old debt crisis.
A sterner test of investor sentiment towards Europe is
expected next week when Spain and Italy - the two big economies
seen as most at risk from the crisis that has already dragged
down Greece, Ireland and Portugal - are due to issue bonds.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares,
which fell ahead of the French bond auction, trimmed its losses
after the ADP report. The index was down 0.4 percent at 1,017.37
points, having been as low as 1,011.28 earlier.
Fears that European banks will struggle to raise fresh
capital to repair their ravaged balance sheets had dragged
stocks lower after Italy's largest bank, UniCredit,
had to heavily discount a rights issue to sell the shares on
Wednesday.
The European banking sector was again the main drag on
stocks, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down about
1.6 percent.
The MSCI world equity index was down 0.4
percent building on losses seen earlier in Asian stock markets.
HUNGARIAN PROBLEMS LOOM
Elsewhere in the European Union, attention was focused on a
sharp selloff in Hungarian financial markets, which is forcing
investors to weigh the possibility of a default and the risk of
contagion to other regional economies.
The country's debt agency was forced to cut back the size of
a 12-month Treasury-bill auction, at which yields rose more
than 200 basis points after it failed to attract enough
interest, and analysts and traders are speculating about an
emergency rate hike.
Hungary needs to find around $16.5 billion this year to
repay debt owed to bondholders and the International Monetary
Fund, but is effectively cut off from global capital markets as
growing mistrust in its policies pushes up borrowing costs.
The government said on Thursday it would press for an
international aid deal, though markets remained sceptical.
In commodity markets, crude oil prices eased having earlier
risen on fears of supply disruption after the United States and
European Union stepped up pressure on Iran agreeing in principle
to ban oil imports from the No. 2 OPEC producer.
U.S. February crude was down 22 cents at $103 a
barrel.