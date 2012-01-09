* Focus on Merkel-Sarkozy meeting
* Euro gains 0.5 pct, inches up after Hildebrand quits
* Wall St opens marginally higher
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 9 World stocks and the euro
gained on Monday after last week's sell-offs, but worries over
Europe's banks persisted and fears over demand for the region's
debt at auctions due this week left riskier assets vulnerable to
further losses.
In New York, the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes all
opened with small gains ahead of the start of U.S. corporate
earnings season as investors focused on a European meeting
intended to find ways to boost the region's economies and tackle
its debt crisis.
The euro got a small lift from news that Swiss
National Bank (SNB) Chairman Philipp Hildebrand resigned after a
scandal over a controversial currency trade made by his wife.
"Once the (Hildebrand) news gets digested, we do not expect
a lasting impact on the franc from the news," Tony Nyman of
Informa Global Markets.
The euro, which fell to a 16-month low in Asian trade
of $1.2666, was 0.5 percent higher on the day at about $1.2760.
Against the Swiss franc, for which the SNB maintains a floor
of 1.20 francs to the euro, the single currency dipped
immediately after the resignation news. The euro hit a
session low of 1.2106 francs from around 1.2135 francs
beforehand, then recovering to 1.2140 by 1425 GMT.
Attention was focused on a meeting between German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and President Nicolas Sarkozy, at which the French
leader said they would aim to wrap up negotiations on a planned
treaty on closer fiscal union in the euro zone in the days ahead
so it could be signed on March 1.
However, market were not expecting any major announcements
to come from the meeting.
"We would be surprised if we saw concrete proof of
fundamental progress towards a solution today," Investec chief
economist Philip Shaw said.
German exports jumped in November, data showed, suggesting
fourth quarter gross domestic product for Europe's bulwark
economy may be stronger than expected, though its industrial
output that month was subdued.
This followed Friday's jobs data in the U.S which saw the
jobless rate down to its lowest level in almost three years.
NERVOUSNESS DOMINATES
In a sign of investor nervousness, Germany was able to sell
3.9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills with a negative
yield - the first time this has happened at an auction. This
meant buyers preferred to pay the German government to keep
their money rather than receive interest.
Overnight deposits at the European Central Bank by
commercial banks also hit a new record high of 464 billion
euros, data showed, and traders said the sums could reach half a
trillion euros by next week.
High deposits indicate banks prefer the safety of the
central bank for their funds to higher rates they could get by
lending to each other. The liquidity is also depressing rates in
the interbank market.
Banks are awash with cash after taking an unprecedented 489
billion euros in the ECB's first-ever three-year liquidity
operation late last month, and are mulling what to do with the
money in the longer term.
EQUITIES STABLE
The MSCI world equity index held onto a
slight gain of just 0.2 percent despite a weaker session on
Asian markets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
gained about 0.14 percent in choppy trading to be at 1,015.31
points, after rising 1.2 percent in the first week of 2012.
Traders said some optimism about the imminent fourth-quarter
U.S. earnings season was supporting equity markets. Banking
heavyweight JP Morgan is among those reporting later in
the week. Its shares were flat in opening trade.
In the debt market Italian and Spanish 10-year government
bond yield spreads over German safe-haven benchmarks narrowed on
Monday, with the market taking a breather after a surge in the
two peripheral countries' borrowing costs last week.
A busy week of government bond issuance features triple-A
issuers Germany, Netherlands and Austria, but most interest
will be on sales by Spain and Italy on Thursday and Friday.
"The main focus is still the Italian and Spanish supply.
While we've got that lurking over us I think the market is
likely to still be a little bit wary," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Italian 10-year paper yielded around 7.13 percent
, firmly above the 7.0 percent level widely seen as
unsustainable. Spanish equivalent bonds were at
5.74 percent.
EURO ZONE WORRIES LINGER
Debt tensions took the shine off the improving economic
picture in the United States and Germany, with a German magazine
reporting on Saturday the International Monetary Fund was losing
confidence in Greece's ability to clean up its public finances.
Also, an adviser to Germany's finance minister told a Greek
newspaper a 50 percent writedown on Greek debt holdings - a key
part of Greece's debt swap deal - was not enough to put the
country's huge debt on a viable footing.
In commodities markets and both precious and industrial
metals lost a little ground.
Copper slipped around 0.4 percent to $7,550 a tonne,
while gold was little changed at around $1,620 an ounce.