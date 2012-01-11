* Euro sinks on Fitch comments
* Eyes on Italian, Spanish bond auction
* U.S. stocks set to open weaker
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 11 The dollar gained and
global stocks fell on Wednesday on renewed nervousness over
Europe's debt problems ahead of key government bond auctions
this week, but signs of support from Germany saw some of the
losses trimmed.
U.S. stock index futures also dipped a day after major
indexes hit a five-month high, with weakness in the euro testing
the recent view that the U.S. market was decoupling from Europe.
The main U.S. data release of the day will be the Beige
Book, the Federal Reserve's anecdotal information on current
economic U.S. conditions.
The euro fell more than half a percent to a session low of
$1.268 after a senior Fitch Ratings official told Reuters
that the ECB should ramp up buying of troubled euro zone debt to
support Italy and prevent a "cataclysmic" collapse of the euro.
"There are plenty of events coming up that the market is
preparing for and the Fitch headline didn't help. The euro is
obviously vulnerable to a move lower," Jennifer Hau, G10
currency strategist at Lloyds Bank said.
But the losses were trimmed when German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, speaking after talks with Italy's Prime Minister Mario
Monti in Berlin, said Germany would be prepared to pay more
capital into the European Stability Mechanism fund when it is
launched later this year.
The dollar against a basket of major currencies was
up 0.6 percent at 81.41.
The concerns about Europe's deep-rooted debt problems nudged
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares down
0.7 percent to 1,020.67 points after it touched 1,029.32 earlier
in the session, the highest since early August. The index surged
1.8 percent in the previous session.
The MSCI world equity index also reversed
early gains to be down 0.25 percent.
In the debt market Italian 10-year bond yields rose back to
about 7.0 percent and Spanish yields were up about
7 basis points to 5.31 percent as investors sought
higher returns to hold the debt.
Investor attention is focusing on Spain, which sells up to 5
billion euros ($6.4 billion) of 2015 and 2016 paper on Thursday,
just hours before an ECB interest rate decision. Italy offers up
to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday.
GREEK DEAL EYED
Concerns were also growing over Greece, where negotiations
with private sector bondholders over a debt restructuring plan
are coming to a head.
Hedge funds are taking on the International Monetary Fund
over its plan to slash Greece's towering debt burden, and time
is running out to seal a deal to secure further funds from its
euro zone partners.
If Greece fails to conclude a deal on the funding it may
face default in March, when 14.5 billion euros of its bonds
mature.
The concern over Greek efforts to secure further aid boosted
safe-haven demand when Europe's dominant economy, Germany, sold
3.15 billion euros ($4 billion) of five-year government bonds on
Wednesday.
Redemptions from other AAA-rated issuers this week also
helped the sale, offsetting news that Germany's economy was
showing the first signs of pain from the euro crisis, shrinking
by 0.25 percent in the last three months of 2011 compared with
the previous quarter.
Overall, German gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.0
percent in 2011, according to official preliminary data, down
from the previous year's growth rate of 3.7 percent, but
outperforming its peers in euro zone due to strong domestic
demand and exports.
Germany weathered the region's debt woes better than its
euro zone peers last year, supported by foreign as well as
domestic demand, but recent data points to a weaker start for
2012.
Even so, "We don't think Germany will fall into recession.
We think growth of about 1 percent is possible for this year,"
UniCredit economist Andreas Rees said.
COMMODITIES GAIN
Gold rallied for a second day on Wednesday, hitting its
highest in a month after a stronger euro helped boost the price
above a key technical level and evidence of strong demand from
major consuming nations further supported the market.
Spot gold was at $1,637.70 after hitting a four-week
high of $1,646.56 an ounce in Asia.
A blast in Tehran highlighted concerns about disruption of
oil supply from Iran, pushing Brent crude higher on Wednesday
and outweighing worries about the effect on demand growth of
Europe's debt crisis.