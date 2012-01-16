* European shares make modes gains, banks recover
* Euro hovers near 17-month lows
* China, German economic data awaited
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 16 European shares and the
euro gradually recovered on Monday from early losses triggered
by the mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign ratings last week,
but they still looked vulnerable amid rising fears of a
disorderly Greek debt default.
Markets had already reacted to the downgrades on Friday, and
European assets steadied by Monday afternoon, but activity was
limited with U.S. markets closed and the problems in the
region's debt markets continued to weigh on sentiment.
The European Central Bank more than tripled its bond
purchases in the week to Jan. 13 to calm market fears and halt
the rise in yields, spending 3.77 billion euros compared with
1.1 billion the previous week, data showed on Monday.
However, the glimmer of hope which had emerged after solid
bond auctions by Italy and Spain last week, and a view that the
S&P move on ratings had been well telegraphed, helped steady
market nerves though confidence could quickly ebb.
"If we were to see the start of a downward spiral, and any
further loss of confidence in the euro zone started to
materialise, that would have a broader negative impact for the
euro and riskier currencies in general," said Lee Hardman,
currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The euro was up 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.2673 in late European trade in thin trading but was
still seen vulnerable to a test of Friday's 17-month low of
$1.2624.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended up about 0.8 percent at 1,025.64 points in low volume
while the main euro zone bank stock index reversed some
heavy early losses on fears the sector could be the next target
for rating cuts to end up 0.3 percent.
World shares overall recovered from losses
seen in Asian trade to be just 0.1 percent higher.
DEBT FEARS REMAIN
Growing nervousness saw Europe's commercial banks park
almost half a trillion euros at the European Central Bank, the
highest on record, as the mix of debt crisis worries and a
recent giant injection of ECB cash left banks awash with money
but too scared to lend it.
Market attention was likely to switch on Tuesday to the
state of the euro zone's economy with the latest ZEW survey on
the health of the giant German economy due.
Germany's economy contracted by about 0.25 percent in the
fourth quarter as growth slowed in the second half of last year,
according to an estimate by the statistics office.
Berlin will cut its forecast for 2012 economic growth to
just 0.75 percent yet expects the jobless rate to decline
further to 6.8 percent on an annual basis a German newspaper,
Ruhr Nachrichten, reported on Monday.
Investors also await Chinese GDP data to gauge the outlook
for growth in the world's second-largest economy with forecasts
calling for a fourth successive quarterly slowdown in growth to
around 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent previously.
Debt markets are focused on Greece with senior officials
from the government due in Washington for meetings with the
International Monetary Fund to try to break a deadlock in debt
swap talks that has prompted the fears of an unruly default.
The cost of insuring Italian, Spanish and other euro zone
government debt against default rose on the S&P ratings cuts,
while shorter-dated UK government bond yields fell. Safe-haven
German government bonds retraced gains seen on Friday after
reports first emerged of the S&P action.
The ECB was also reported by traders to be active in buying
Italian government bonds to keep a lid on rising yields.
Italian five-year bond yields, which had been
around 6 percent in early trade, dropped to around 5.77 percent
on the reports of ECB buying.
The cost of insuring five-year Italian bonds rose to around
515 basis points from under 500 basis points on Friday, meaning
it costs 515,000 euros to protect 10 million euros of exposure
to Italian debt.
German Bund futures were slightly lower at 139.91,
having hit a record high of 140.23 on Friday. Ten-year cash
yields were little changed at 1.772 percent.
Italy takes a break from debt sales this week, but France
plans to sell up to 8 billion euros of debt on Thursday and
Spain comes to the market with sales of 2016, 2019 and 2022
bonds..
Yields on French treasury bills eased marginally on Monday
in the first test of investor appetite for the country's debt
since it was stripped of its coveted triple-A credit rating on
Friday.
Concerns that European financial troubles will drag down
global growth and sap appetite for commodities weighed on
industrial metals such as copper, while spot gold held steady at
around $1,645 an ounce.
However, oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension
between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its
Gulf Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an
embargo on its crude oil exports.
The latest threat comes as leaders of top Asian buyers of
Iranian oil - China, Japan and South Korea - tour alternative
Middle East suppliers while the United States pressures nations
to stop importing oil from the Islamic Republic.