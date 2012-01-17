* New York factory data adds to positive sentiment
* Miners, car makers gain on Chinese GDP growth
* Euro gains capped by debt fears
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, Jan 17 Improving economic news
from China, the U.S. and Germany countered worries over the euro
zone debt crisis on Tuesday, increasing risk appetite and
lifting global shares and the single currency, but Greek default
fears held gains in check.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as investors looked
to corporate profits with earnings season picking up, and after
Citigroup posted an 11 percent fall in quarterly profit.
A gauge of manufacturing in New York State showed growth
picked up in January, rising to the highest level in nine months
as new orders and employment improved, the New York Federal
Reserve said in a report.
Earlier numbers from China showed a much-feared slowdown in
the world's second-largest economy was not as great as some had
expected but still kept alive hopes for more policy easing
measures from the government.
"Investors are happy to look through any longer term worries
about Greek debt, and are anticipating some significant policy
easing in China after the data released today to boost global
activity into the spring of 2012," said Andrew Milligan, head of
global strategy at Standard Life Investments.
German investor sentiment also posted its biggest ever
monthly improvement in January, helped by recent upbeat data and
hopes for the European Central Bank's efforts to ease the
region's debt problems.
The improving German ZEW investor sentiment index, while
encouraging, still indicated tough times ahead for the euro
zone's largest economy, economists said, as it remained in
negative territory.
"The (ZEW) index is still consistent with a majority of
investors expecting economic conditions to deteriorate in
future," Ben May of Capital Economics said.
The brightening economic news gave investors encouragement
to move into riskier assets, lifting the euro and causing the
U.S. dollar to drop against a range of currencies, including the
Australian and New Zealand dollars.
The euro was near its session high of $1.2800, a 1
percent gain on the day, and away from a 17-month low of $1.2624
hit last week.
Sentiment also got a lift from data showing euro zone
consumer prices fell more than expected in December, the start
of a retreat from a November peak that could give the European
Central Bank more room to cut interest rates as the economy
heads for recession.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares was up 0.8 percent at 1,033.97 points, its highest level
since August 2011. Gains were led by car makers and mining
companies.
The MSCI world equity index gained by around
0.9 percent after rising in Asian trade on the Chinese data.
DEBT FEARS LINGER
But behind the brighter economic sentiment, worries remain
about the prospects of a Greek debt default, which some fear
could happen as soon as March when 14.5 billion euros of bond
redemptions fall due.
A growing number of experts, including some from ratings
agencies, have warned a default was on the cards after Greece's
talks with creditors broke down on Friday.
"It is going to happen. Greece is insolvent so it will
default," Edward Parker, Managing Director for Fitch's Sovereign
and Supranational Group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
told Reuters.
Reflecting concerns over the outlook, European commercial
banks parked over half a trillion euros at the ECB, the highest
on record, as the mix of debt crisis worries and a recent giant
injection of central bank cash left banks awash with money but
too scared to lend it.
But a strong response to a Spanish Treasury bill auction on
Tuesday eased some debt market concerns ahead of Madrid's
auction of bonds with maturities up to 10 years on Thursday.
Despite a two-notch cut in its rating by Standard & Poor's,
the Spanish auctions should benefit from support of banks flush
with European Central Bank cash and the market's view that the
new government is serious about addressing its economic woes.
The ECB tender was a factor in a strong sale last week in
which Spain perked up debt markets by selling 10 billion euros
of bonds, twice the amount it targeted, at falling yields.
France and Germany also sell bonds later this week.
Commodity prices, mining stocks and commodity-related
currencies all gained on hopes of greater economic activity
after the Chinese GDP figures.
As the world's second-largest oil consumer, China's
stronger-than-expected economic growth lifted Brent crude
futures 77 cents at $112.11 a barrel, for a second day
of gains.
Gold climbed to its highest in five weeks, rising 1.1
percent at $1,662.40 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures
for February delivery were up $32.20 an ounce at $1,663.00.