* Stocks, euro pull back from recent rally
* Bund futures fall, reflecting hopes over Greek debt deal
* Asian stock markets up strongly
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 20 A rally for European stocks
and the euro ran out of steam on Friday, with markets focused on
debt talks between Greece and its private creditors that may
prove the trigger for the next leg of the euro zone's debt
crisis.
German government bond futures also fell, however, as
expectations a deal would be reached grew, albeit cautiously.
After a positive week of news around the debt crisis --
several successful debt auctions and signs of further action
from policymakers -- the crucial talks in Athens, designed to
help avoid a chaotic default, looked to be progressing well.
Two days into the restarted talks, which had broken down
over a disagreement over what return the debt-ravaged country
would offer on new debt, Greece's finance minister said the
atmosphere of the discussions was good.
Those comments helped underpin a further reversal in the
flood of demand for safe-haven bunds, although the lack of firm
news will keep markets tense for a move in either direction.
"It looks like they are going to push some sort of Greek
deal through but whether that's the end of it I'm not
convinced," one bond trader said.
The euro fell to $1.2952 versus the dollar, after
earlier hitting its highest level since Jan. 4, while Bund
futures fell as much as 42 ticks in early trade to
138.54, a near 2-1/2 week low, before trimming losses.
European stocks edged higher initially before turning
negative, after rallying for four straight days, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent to 1,044.69 points in
early trade.
That followed another strong session in Asia, with Japan's
Nikkei index closing at its highest in over two months
and Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6
percent.