* Stocks, euro pull back from recent rally
* Bund futures fall, reflecting hopes over Greek debt deal
* U.S. crude lower
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Jan 20 A rally for European stocks
and the euro ran out of steam on Friday, with markets focused on
debt talks between Greece and its private creditors that may
prove the trigger for the next leg of the euro zone's debt
crisis.
German Bund futures and the cost of insuring Spanish and
Italian debt against default fell as expectations a deal would
be reached grew, albeit cautiously.
After a positive week of news around the debt crisis -
several successful debt auctions and signs of further action
from policymakers - the crucial talks in Athens, designed to
help avoid a chaotic default, looked to be progressing.
Two days into the restarted talks, which had broken down
over a disagreement over what return the debt-ravaged country
would offer on new debt, Greece's finance minister said the
atmosphere of the discussions was good.
Those comments helped underpin a reversal in the flood of
demand for safe-haven Bunds, although the lack of firm news kept
markets tense for a move in either direction.
"There are encouraging signs the Greek PSI (private sector
involvement) deal may be achieved soon, possibly even today and
that's likely to keep Bunds on the defensive," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"It will cause some relief in the markets but there are
still problems ahead for Greece," he added, calling the
country's fiscal metrics "horrible" and its growth picture
"pretty dire".
Bund futures fell as much as 42 ticks in early
trade to 138.54, a near 2-1/2 week low, before trimming losses
and to trade 30 ticks lower at the day by mid-morning.
Five-year Italian credit default swaps fell 11 basis points
to 469 bps, according to Markit, while the Spanish equivalent
shed 8 bps to 375 bps.
The cost of insuring debt from France and Austria, both of
which recently lost their triple-A rating from Standard &
Poor's, also fell.
EURO, STOCKS
The euro fell from a two-week high against the dollar
as profit takers emerged and was down 0.5 percent at $1.2903.
Some felt a test of $1.30 was still likely.
"This is not only about Greece, we have definitely had a
risk-on move and we know there are a lot of euro/dollar shorts
in the market. I expect we will breach $1.30 today but run out
of steam if the rally goes much higher," said Lutz Karpowitz,
currency analyst at Commerzbank.
The dollar against a basket of major currencies was
slightly firmer, up 0.2 percent.
European stocks edged higher initially before turning
negative, after rallying for four straight days, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 percent.
Basic resources stocks were the top sectoral fallers
after sluggish Chinese factory data contributed to a selloff in
commodity prices, with copper down 0.9 percent and other
industrial metals also lower.
Technicals also played a role, as the scale of the recent
gains -- up 2.4 percent in the week to date -- took stocks near
to overbought territory.
"We are right at the top of the range and will face
technical pressure. I expect to see selling," said Joe Rundle,
head of trading at ETX Capital.
Emerging market stocks were higher following on
from a strong session in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei index
closing at its highest in over two months and Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent.
Elsewhere among the commodities, U.S. crude oil was
down 0.9 percent and gold was lower at $1,647.60 an
ounce.