* European equities, euro dip after brisk rally
* Bund futures fall on hopes over Greek debt deal
* Europe's VSTOXX volatility index hits near-six month low
* U.S. stock futures mixed after raft of company results
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Jan 20 A rally in European equities
and the euro currency ran out of steam on Friday as investors
combed through a raft of corporate earnings from bellwethers
such as General Electric while keeping an eye on debt
talks between Greece and its creditors.
Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were
down 0.18 percent and 0.11 percent respectively at 1230 GMT
after GE posted fourth quarter revenue that missed Wall Street
expectations, sending its shares down about 3 percent in
premarket trading.
However, a strong outlook from IBM and decent
results from Intel Corp and Microsoft Corp
helped limit the retreat, with futures for the Nasdaq 100
up 0.13 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 0.3 percent, halting a week-long rally, while the Euro
STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's 'fear gauge' known
as the VSTOXX, dropped to 25.7, a level not seen since early
August, signalling a rise in investor appetite for risk.
"Risk aversion is declining, and the wild swings between
'risk on' and 'risk off' trades that we've seen over the past
year should slowly fade away sometime this year," said Franck
Nicolas, head of global asset allocation at Natixis AM, which
has 525 billion euros ($677 billion) under management.
German Bund futures fell 0.5 percent, dragged by
mounting expectation of an imminent deal between Greece and its
private bondholders over a bond swap deal that would prevent the
country from sinking into a chaotic default and ease the euro
zone's debt crisis.
"There are encouraging signs the Greek PSI (private sector
involvement) deal may be achieved soon, possibly even today and
that's likely to keep Bunds on the defensive," said Nick
Stamenkovic, a rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"It will cause some relief in the markets but there are
still problems ahead for Greece," he added, calling the
country's fiscal metrics "horrible" and its growth picture
"pretty dire".
Five-year Italian credit default swaps fell 11 basis points
to 469 bps, according to Markit, while the Spanish equivalent
shed 8 bps to 375 bps.
The cost of insuring debt from France and Austria, both of
which recently lost their triple-A rating from Standard &
Poor's, also fell.
RETREATING FROM TWO-WEEK HIGH
The euro slipped from a two-week high against the
dollar, hovering just above $1.29, as a number of investors
cashed in profits on a short-covering rally but expectations
Greece may be nearing a debt deal looked set to offer support to
the single currency.
So far this week the euro has gained more than 2 percent,
putting it on track for the biggest weekly rise since October
after solid bond auctions in Spain and France on Thursday
boosted risk appetite.
"This is just profit-taking -- we pretty much had a
straight-line rally since Monday morning. We could see another
40-odd points on the downside but I think we will hold between
$1.2860 to $1.30," said Geoff Kendrick, FX strategist at Nomura.
"Because the outcome (of the talks) is so binary, market
sentiment tends to go one way or the other. We certainly see it
as more risk-on at the moment."
The dollar against a basket of major currencies was
slightly firmer, up 0.2 percent.
On the commodity front, U.S. crude oil was down 0.6
percent while gold slipped back below $1,650 an ounce,
tracking the euro's dip.