* European shares bounce after March Ifo gains
* Bunds dip; euro higher but below session peak
* Spanish shares lag after Rajoy election setback
By Catherine Evans
LONDON, March 26 European shares were higher on
Monday and safe-haven government debt pared gains after a key
German sentiment index rose unexpectedly, but Spanish stocks
weakened after an election result that could hamper the ruling
party's austerity plans.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at
1,080, recovering after early declines, while the German DAX
gained 0.2 percent after the survey's release.
The Munich-based Ifo think tank said its business climate
index, based on monthly feedback from some 7,000 companies, rose
to 109.8 in March from a revised 109.7 in February.
"The data was cautiously positive. After the rather
disappointing purchasing manager indices (PMI) of last week many
did not reckon with such a good Ifo index. So the euro is
benefiting from," said Antje Praefcke at Commerzbank.
The common currency rose to around $1.3262 against
the dollar from $1.3237 before the data, though it stayed shy of
an earlier session high of $1.3285.
The Ifo has now risen for five consecutive months, showing
Europe's largest economy continues to outpace other euro zone
states.
A steady number had been forecast, with some expectations
the index would fall after the weak PMI reports stoked fears
China's economy is slowing and that the euro zone is sliding
into recession.
"March's rise in the German Ifo business climate indicator
suggests that, for now, the economy remains resilient," said
Jennifer McKeown, Capital Economics.
"Note, though, that this month's rise was the smallest in
the past five months, suggesting that maybe the run of optimism
regarding the German economy is coming to an end... While
exports are faring relatively well, cautious German consumers
are still not really spending despite the resilience of the
labour market."
German Bund futures pared gains after the Ifo
release, trading virtually flat on the day at 137.40, while
German 10-year yields rose half a basis point to 1.877 percent
.
Yields on 10-year Bunds broke below 2 percent last week as
recession fears boosted demand for low-risk government debt.
PAIN IN SPAIN
MSCI's main world stock index was down 0.16
percent, while Spain's Ibex was 1.75 percent lower.
Spanish government bonds outperformed Bunds following the
Ifo but were expected to remain under pressure after the ruling
People's Party won a regional election in Andalusia but did not
secure the outright majority it expected. That deprived Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy of a symbolic boost to help him push
through harsh spending cuts.
Spanish and Italian bonds were boosted by a report
suggesting Germany is ready to drop its resistance to a higher
bailout fund for the euro zone and will consent to combining the
resources of the current EFSF and the ESM for a limited period,
creating a larger firewall for the big periphery states.
Bond markets are also eyeing an Italian debt auction this
week that will provide a test of sentiment as technocrat Prime
Minister Mario Monti's government battles to push through labour
reforms needed to spur growth.
Italy is seeking raise up to 7.5 billion euros.