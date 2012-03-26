* European shares up after March Ifo gains
* Spanish, Italian shares lag after Rajoy election setback
* Bailout fund report lifts periphery debt
* Euro lower after post-Ifo bounce
By Catherine Evans
LONDON, March 26 Spain's and Italy's stock
markets fell on Monday as fears they will struggle to enact
reforms needed for growth returned, but a report that Germany
may agree to combine the euro zone's two bailout funds
temporarily lifted the two countries' bonds.
European shares were higher overall following a strong
German economic survey, while U.S. stock futures pointed to a
higher opening on Wall St. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.4 percent at 1,085, recovering after early declines,
while the German DAX gained 0.65 percent after the
survey's release.
The Ifo index showed German business morale rose in March to
109.8 from last month's 109.6, bettering the consensus
forecast for no change and confounding some expectations of a
weaker figure after disappointing economic surveys last week.
Although the euro zone debt crisis has eased, fears that
Italy and Spain may struggle to cut their debt burdens and
revive growth have resurfaced. Both countries are seen as being
too big for the euro zone to bail out.
The Ifo has now risen for five consecutive months, showing
Europe's largest economy continues to outpace other euro zone
states.
Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics said the survey showed
the German economy remains resilient.
"Note, though, that this month's rise was the smallest in
the past five months, suggesting that maybe the run of optimism
regarding the German economy is coming to an end... While
exports are faring relatively well, cautious German consumers
are still not really spending despite the resilience of the
labour market," McKeown said.
"In all, while Germany will continue to outperform other
countries in the euro zone, any recovery will not be strong
enough to pull them out of recession. We suspect that the
economy will do little more than stagnate this year."
The euro rose to above $1.3260 against the dollar
after the Ifo release, but worries about the bloc's peripheral
economies prompted selling into the bounce and it quickly gave
up its gains to trade at $1.3200, down 0.55 percent on the day.
Spain's IBEX share index fell 1.6 percent, hitting a
two-and-a-half week low, led by banks BBVA and Banco
Santander, after the governing People's Party failed to
secure an outright majority in elections in Andalucia. The
result was a setback for Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he
seeks to impose further cuts in public spending.
"The market is more negative about Spain. It has a large
deficit and the election in Andalucia is causing uncertainty,"
said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion for Royal London
Asset Management.
"Spain has got to make severe adjustments and deleverage and
banks are being hit as there is no loan growth in the country."
Italy's FTSE MIB also fell on worries that problems
in Spain could spread to Italy after Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Saturday he was concerned about contagion.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of
European investor fear, rose 5.9 percent, showing lower investor
appetite for risk. MSCI's main world stock index
was flat.
Bund futures were seven ticks up at 137.59, while
German 10-year yields were little changed at 1.872 percent
. Yields on 10-year Bunds broke below 2 percent
last week as recession fears boosted demand for low-risk
government debt.
FIREWALL HOPES
Italian and Spanish bonds rose, outperforming low-risk German
debt, after a news magazine reported Germany may be ready to do
a deal to bolster the euro zone's capacity to support troubled
sovereign debtors by combining the resources of its two bailout
funds for a limited time.
European Union finance ministers are expected to discuss on
Friday how to create a firewall big enough to prevent Italy and
Spain being sucked back into the region's debt crisis.
"If the Germans are prepared to increase the firewall, that
clearly is some good news for the periphery after the selloff we
saw last week so we're seeing some temporary support of Italy
and Spain on the back of that," said RIA Capital Markets
strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
"But until we see signs that the fiscal position is taking a
turn for the better in Spain, and Italian labour reforms are
pushed through in parliament, which are crucial to improving the
medium term growth prospects, it's difficult to see a sustained
decline in yield spreads over Bunds in the near term."
Spanish 10-year yields were 6 basis points down on the day at
5.33 percent, but were seen vulnerable to a
selloff after the regional poll result.
Italy's 10-year yields were 5 bps lower at 5.01 percent
and are expected to remain around that level
before auctions on Thursday of up to 7.5 billion euros of
bonds.
Italian yields broke above 5 percent last week on worries
about political instability as Monti's government battles to
push through labour reforms needed to spur growth.
Oil prices were steady at around $125 per barrel, pausing
after a rally of around 1.5 percent the previous session.